Enterprise's Johnson signs with Troy football; teammates Foster and Kemmerlin ink

ENTERPRISE - One hopes to follow in the path of an Enterprise legend. Another wants to return to cold weather, while a third is ready to be near the beach.

The three are Enterprise seniors Mykel Johnson, Chris Foster Jr. and Tre Kemmerlin, who signed scholarships to play football on the college level Wednesday morning during a ceremony at the EHS Performance Arts Center.

Johnson, a wide receiver, running back and return specialist at Enterprise, inked with Troy University. Foster, a center, signed with McPherson College, an NAIA school in Kansas. Kemmerlin, a wide receiver, signed with the University of West Florida in Pensacola, a current Division-II program that is moving up to Division-I in a few years.

“We are excited here in Enterprise that these three football players will use football as a method to an education,” Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon said. “That is the big thing they are doing. We are proud of what they have done for us at Enterprise and we are excited what the future holds for them.”

The three were major weapons for Enterprise during an 8-4 second-round playoff team this past season.

Johnson, a 5-foot-9, 180-pounder who earned second-team all-state as well as Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors as a senior, did a little bit of everything for Enterprise, amassing 1,916 total yards (159.7 per game) with 19 touchdowns this past season in rushing, receiving and kick and punt returns.

He rushed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns off 64 carries and caught 33 passes for 632 yards with eight TDs. He also returned 21 kickoffs for 697 yards with four touchdowns and nine punt returns for 103 yards.

He finished his career as the second all-time leading rusher in Enterprise football history with 3,554 rushing yards, just 27 yards off the school best of Steven Kelly (3,581 yards, 1992-94).

Johnson was also a solid punter for the Wildcats, earning a respectable 36.1 yards per average off 18 punts.

“It feels great,” Johnson said of signing with Troy. “I am excited about the opportunity I have got in front of me.”

One of the last Enterprise players to sign with Troy was standout Marcus Jones in 2017. Jones, who was at Troy for two seasons before transferring to Houston, is now with the NFL’s New England Patriots. Johnson is also similar to Jones in that the former Wildcat is also not a big player, currently listed at 5-foot-9, 178.

“I think it is pretty cool,” Johnson responded when asked about following in Jones’ path. “I think I can do the same thing.”

Johnson said he is not close to Jones, but has had conversations with the NFL player.

“He told me once I made a decision, don’t look back on it,” Johnson said. “Keep going.”

For Johnson, the offer from Troy came relatively late in the recruiting process. He chose the Trojans over Coastal Carolina.

“It felt like home, a brotherhood,” Johnson said. “The coaches made me feel comfortable when I went up on my visit.”

Foster returns to cold weather

For Foster, the decision to attend McPherson College came down to several factors, including the weather.

“I like the cold,” Foster said. “We moved here from Alaska and I have been missing it (cold weather). When we went there, the campus was beautiful and they gave me an offer I couldn’t refuse, so I decided to go back up north. I love it there."

The 5-foot-9, 245-pound Foster, who was born in Germany before his family moved to Hawaii and then Alaska before coming to Enterprise, graded out 92 percent as the Wildcats center. He had 78 knockdowns of opposing defenders, averaging 6.5 per game.

“It feels amazing,” Foster said of signing. “That is the only way to put it. I have been working since rec ball for the dream like this to be able to play in college. We will see what the future holds. I just have to say thank you to everyone.”

Playing football was particularly helpful for Foster since 2021, thanks to his teammates.

“In September (2021) I lost my dad (Chris Foster),” Foster said. “It was in the middle of our season – our second game. Just knowing that he wasn’t going to be there for those games was really hard, but these guys (teammates) really picked me up so I can continue this journey.

“I recommend this to anyone – this sport. The commitment, the brotherhood is amazing.”

Foster said he expects to be in position to win a starting role as a freshman at McPherson.

“I will be starting center I am pretty sure,” Foster said. “I will go over there and will be fighting for the starting spot immediately.”

One of his immediate goals at McPherson is to help the Bulldogs improve off their 5-5 mark from this past season.

“We will try to change things,” Foster said. “We are going to get a lot better and try to get a lot of further than they have. I want to bring a winning mentality I have had here. I want to bring it over there.”

The beach and football for Kemmerlin

Kemmerlin, Enterprise’s dynamic receiver, said signing with West Florida gives him the opportunity to enjoy the beach as well as work hard in a competitive environment. The UWF campus is about 15 minutes from the Gulf of Mexico.

“It is a great program,” Kemmerlin said of West Florida. “The beach down there is nice. I wanted to be by the beach.”

The lengthy 6-foot-4, 175-pound Kemmerlin, who caught 27 passes for 468 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats this season, was ready to suit up for the Agronauts.

“It feels great,” Kemmerlin said of signing. “I am glad to get the opportunity to play at the next level.

“Ever since I was little, I always dreamed of playing college football. It has been a dream for me and I achieved it by working every day. West Florida has been there for me, loving me more than other programs.”

He chose UWF over Tuskegee and several junior college programs.

“The program is nicer and bigger with better facilities,” Kemmerlin said of selecting West Florida over the other programs.

Kemmerlin said he knows he has a lot work to do at West Florida and for head coach Kaleb Nobles.

“Coach (Nobles) said if I wanted to start, I had to have a chip on my shoulder,” Kemmerlin said.

In addition to starring in football, Kemmerlin is a standout basketball player at Enterprise. He’s best remembered for his game-winning shot that gave the Wildcats the Class 7A state championship this past winter.