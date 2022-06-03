Enterprise's Jon Ed Steed earns Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year award

Enterprise head golf coach Rex Bynum vividly recalls the first time he saw Jon Ed Steed playing golf at the Enterprise Country Club three years ago.

Steed, a smallish sixth grader at the time who was playing with his grandfather, left a dazzling impression on Bynum.

“I saw him swing that club and I was like, ‘Who is that?’” Bynum said, marveling at the swing. “The kid caught my eye just like that.”

Now a 5-foot-10, 145-pound freshman, Steed’s swing is still an impressive one to Bynum, saying the ball “explodes off his club” just as it did when he was a sixth grader.

“Jon Ed has what I would call one of the best golf swings I’ve ever seen,” Bynum said. “It is very simple. It is very mechanically and fundamentally sound. He is very consistent and that is the name of the game in any sport still – that consistency that you can repeat your swing or whatever the movement is on a consistent basis.

“When the pressure is on in a match and you have to produce, he has that type of swing. He is so very fundamentally sound that he makes very few mistakes.”

Steed’s swing and consistency showed throughout this past season for the Wildcat golf team. Consistently shooting in the low to mid 70s in 11 of 16 18-hole rounds on the season with three rounds below 70 and only one above 76, Steed finished with a 72.9 seasonal scoring average.

In seven of the 11 tournaments he played in, he finished in the top five, winning twice. He also finished the season strong with a fourth-place finish in the Class 7A Sub-State meet with a 72 and tying for fourth at the Class 7A state meet with a 73-72 – 145 total.

The consistent and stellar results have earned Steed the Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year award for the 2022 high school season.

“I think it is cool,” Steed said of winning the honor. “I am glad I got it as a ninth grader. I won a couple of tournaments and I felt like I had a pretty good year. I am glad to win the award.”

Steed, who shot mostly in the mid to upper 70s the year before as an eighth grader, said he had only a few objectives for this past season.

“I just tried to go out there and have at least an even or better scoring average (than last year) and to win at least one tournament. I got both done,” Steed said. “Beside that I had a few top five finishes. I was just trying to have a solid season and have a scoring average around par.”

He credited a much-improved putting game for his lower scores.

“I wasn’t a very good putter last year, but this year I became a very good putter, especially here lately, toward the end of the season and the state championship,” Steed said. “Last year, I had a lot of three putts and I just tried to limit those this year. The swing was good all year and I hit a lot of fairways and greens.”

After starting the year with a 75 and a second-place tie in a seven-team meet at the Enterprise County Club on Feb. 17 and a 74-75—149 at the David Miller Memorial Tournament in Point Clear on Feb. 21-22 for a ninth-place finish – his worst individual showing of the season – Steed produced his best golf of the season in late February/early March.

Firing a pair of 69s at the Patriot Open at the North River Course in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 28-March 1, Steed won his first tournament of the season. After a 75 during a rain-shortened Joe King Tournament in Auburn, he produced another 69 at the Oxmoor Valley Country Club in Birmingham on March 14 to win the Husky Invitational.

The results prompted Bynum to say Steed “might have been the best golfer in the state at any level at that time in high school.”

He carded a 76-73—149 to finish tied for fifth at the Bradley Johnson Tournament on March 21-22 and added another fifth-place finish with a 70 at the Raider-Eagle Invitational at the Dothan Country Club on April 12. A week later, he had his one hiccup of the season with an 80 on the back side of a 71 for a two-day 151 total at the Bert McGriff Tournament in Cullman, which tied him for eighth place.

He finished with a strong postseason, starting with a 75 at the section meet in Phenix City then recording the 72 at sub-state and 73-72 at the state meet.

“He has a good short game and he is fearless,” Bynum said. “Nothing bothers him. He makes a double-bogey on a hole then he usually comes back and birdies the next hole. That is a great attitude to have.”

When talking about his biggest attribute, Bynum again referred to Steed’s consistency.

“He is just consistent throughout the round which sets him up apart from everybody else,” Steed said.

The Wildcat youngster has a busy schedule ahead for the summer, including the Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club on June 23-25.

Last week, he was the overall male champion at the SJGT at the Montgomery Country Club after a 3-under-par 67. He shot a 78 on Thursday at a rainy Southern Am Qualifier on an Indian Hills Country Club course that plays roughly 400 to 700 yards longer than most courses he plays.

On Saturday, he competes at the AJGA Stewart Cink Qualifier at the Vestavia Hills Country Club before he begins his biggest events of the summer – the AJGA Ben An Junior All-Star at Orlando’s Orange Tree Golf Club on June 14-16, the Future Masters in Dothan and the US Jr. Am Qualifier on June 29 at the Country Club of Birmingham.

He closes out his busy slate with the Bubba Conlee in Memphis on July 6-8 and the AGA Alabama Boys State Tournament at Athens’ Canebrake Club July 19-21.

His next spring season at Enterprise will also be busy. In addition to golf at EHS, Steed, described by Bynum as a talented baseball player, recently made the team for the Wildcat JV baseball squad.

Bynum said he wasn’t sure what kind of schedule his golfer will have next season.

“That is an interesting question,” Bynum said with a laugh before seriously saying, “I will let Jon Ed tell me what he needs as far as his golf. I will work with Matt Whitton (EHS baseball coach), but I have no doubt when it comes to a tournament that Jon Ed will be ready to play.”

Steed, who wants to play SEC golf after high school, said he has set some goals already for the next season.

“I think I can get that scoring average a little lower, maybe into the 60s,” Steed said. “Also, I want to play a little more consistent. I had one round in the 80s this year and I want to limit that.”

After nearing a state individual title the last two years, finishing second last year and tied for fourth this season, he has a desire to end the close finishes and take home the top prize.

“Next year, that will be my biggest goal – to win the state championship as an individual,” Steed said.