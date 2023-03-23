Enterprise High head wrestling coach Willie Fells says Wildcat sophomore Cody Kirk wasn’t the biggest or fastest 152-pound wrestler in the state this past season.

All he did, though, was win – and win a lot.

Kirk earned 55 wins over 57 matches on the season and finished as the state runner-up at the 152-pound weight in the state’s highest of division of Class 7A. Both of his losses were close decisions to state champ Devin Stone of Thompson, a senior with two more years of experience.

Along the way, Kirk defeated opponents from five different states and most of the state’s top wrestlers at 152 and 160, while surpassing some milestones, including becoming Enterprise’s career wins leader since the sport was re-instated at EHS in 2018-19.

For his efforts, Kirk has been selected the winner of the first Dothan Eagle High School Wrestler of the Year award for the 2022-23 season.

“It feels pretty good,” Kirk said of his feelings about the award. “I put in a lot of hard work this season in trying to reach my goal of becoming a state champion. I feel a little short, but we will get it next year.”

Fells said it was evident how the hard work in the offseason paid off for Kirk, who also plays football and soccer at Enterprise.

“He took the trips and went to different places to learn,” Fells said. “He wrestled all summer. He put in the work, sometimes going to football practice and showing up to wrestling practice on the same day. He also got up at 6 o’clock in the morning in August and September to work out then go to football practice at 7 a.m.”

In addition to practicing with the local Assassin Wrestling Club in Enterprise, Kirk said he had a busy wrestling schedule overall in the summer.

“I went to a lot of camps and to different outside the season tournaments, training all the time and working with different coaches at the club,” Kirk said.

He attended the week-long West Virginia camp, the Warriors’ three-day camp in Thompson and trained with the Alabama national team, while competing in several summer tournaments, including the Battle of Bama, the Deep South Duals, the Coach Carr Duals and several other events.

The dedication to working came after Kirk got a whiff of his potential as a freshman, earning a surprising state runner-up finish in the 138-pound weight class.

“Last year, I pulled off two big upsets (at state) and that is when it clicked that I could become better than I was,” Kirk said.

He entered the 2022 state tournament as the No. 6 seed with a respectable, though not overwhelming 40-9 record. He earned two heart-stomping victories, stunning third-seed Andrew Sullivan of Vestavia Hills in the opening round 9-7 in sudden death victory then beating No. 2 seed Broc Metcalf of Hoover in the ultimate tiebreaker after three overtimes. The two wins pushed Kirk to the state finals, but he then lost 9-2 to Grissom’s Jon Michael Turis.

“I go back to last year, in the second half of last season he took a big jump,” Fells said. “He didn’t start off well. Even going back to Swede (Umbach Tournament in December), he was 2-2. You started to see with this wrestler that his wrestling IQ was just going up. His IQ was growing at an enormous rate and when he started putting success behind it, the light kind of turned on and it showed toward the end of the season. He got to state and made that run from the sixth seed all the way to the finals. We knew then we had something special.”

Fells said it was easy to see how reaching the finals and coming close to a state title as a freshman fueled Kirk.

“Last year from section to state, you saw that gleam, you saw that fire in his eye,” Fells said. “You could tell this was going to be something different and he followed that up by putting in this relentless work in the offseason.”

On that mat, Fells said Kirk likely doesn’t look too intimidating to opponents, but he has a demeanor and some unique talents that showcase his wrestling abilities.

“One of the things that makes him who he is is his craftiness on the mat,” Fells said. “It is nothing that is going to wow you. It is nothing that is going to blow you away, but he is so crafty and he always has composure.

“No matter what the score is, you feel like he has got the match under control. You just never feel like he is in a match that he doesn’t have it under control – even in the two losses, one by one point by overtime and the other by a few points. His craftiness and poise is what makes him different on the mat.”

That composure and confidence, said Fells, helps Kirk get the key takedown or pin when the timing is right.

“You think you have him then he comes out with some crazy score or crazy move on you and he reverses it (the score) on you,” Fells said.

Kirk, who has been part of the Wildcat varsity since his seventh grade year, won five tournaments on the season, including the 7A, South Super Section meet, and recorded both his 100th and 150th career wins.

The later milestone came when he earned a 7-4 win over Daphne’s Ethan Lassere in the state semifinals. The 100th win came early in the season at the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile over Hudson Sharon, an eventual state champion in Louisiana.

The 150th win also set the EHS school record for wins since school revived the sport, surpassing 2022 senior Zach McFarland (149 wins).

“I feel I did pretty good, but you can always work to improve in the offseason,” said Kirk of his season, while also already looking ahead to his junior season.

Kirk said there were a lot of people who helped make his sophomore season a success and helped him land the Dothan Eagle Wrestler of the Year honor.

“I want to thank all my coaches and teammates who helped me out, especially my training partners,” Kirk said. “I want to coach Joey Walters (a volunteer coach), who worked a lot with me away from practice and helped me get better, and I want to especially thank Kaemon Smith, who was my main workout partner. All my high school coaches and Assassin coaches were important too. I want to thank them too.”

Kirk said he was already working on a game plan for the next year.

“I will try to outwork my opponents and claim my No. 1 next year,” Kirk said.