Enterprise's Marcus Jones named to NFL All-Pro team

Former Enterprise football standout Marcus Jones is now officially a pro football standout.

The 2017 Enterprise High graduate and current New England Patriot player was voted to the 2022 NFL All-Pro team by members of the Associated Press as a punt returner, announced the AP on Friday.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Jones was voted first-team all-punt returner on 47 of 50 ballots and received 143 points in the voting, well ahead of the second highest total of 25 points at the position received by Detroit’s Kalif Raymond.

During the season, Jones returned 29 punts for an NFL-high 362 yards with one touchdown, averaging an NFL best 12.5 average with more than 21 returns.

In addition to leading the league in punt return yards and average (minimum of 21), Jones had a NFL co-high five returns of 20 or more yards on the year. The Cincinnati Bengals’ Trent Taylor also had five.

Jones also earned the longest punt return of the NFL season, an 84-yarder for a touchdown with five seconds left that gave the Patriots a 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 20.

Also in the all-pro voting, Jones received one vote as a kick returner. He returned 27 kickoffs back for 645 yards (23.9 average) for the Patriots.

During the season, Jones, who played in college at Troy before transferring to the University of Houston, tied an NFL career record with a receiving touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown and an interception return of 40 plus yards for a career. He matched Deion Sanderson. Jones, though, accomplished the feat in just 14 games where Sanders didn’t reach it until 64 games into his NFL career.

He was the first player in NFL history with a touchdown of receiving, punt return and interception returns in the same season since 1947 when the Detroit Lions’ Bill Dudley and Los Angeles Rams’ Tom Harmon accomplished the TD trifecta.

On Dec. 1, Jones caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the first offensive snap of his NFL career and he returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown on Dec. 24 against the Bengals.

The all-purpose Jones also played cornerback and wide receiver for the Patriots. He had 34 solo tackles and five assists with two interceptions (1 for TD)., seven pass deflections and one fumble recovery for New England, which finished 8-9 and fell just short of the NFL playoffs.