Enterprise golf standout Jon Ed Steed left the Daniel Island Club course in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday feeling good about his first experience at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

The Enterprise High star tied for 25th place out of 264 golfers in stroke play to qualify for match play at the tournament. In the round of 64, he played even with Rowan Sullivan for 18 holes and the two had to go to a playoff. Sullivan, playing in his hometown, won the 19th hole to advance.

Sullivan has since won two more rounds and was playing in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“My main goal was to get to match play and after that, see what I could do,” Steed said Thursday in a Dothan Eagle interview. “It was good all around. I felt good about the two rounds of stroke play. The putting was a little shaky at times, but outside of that it was good.”

He added, “I played really well and it was a great experience. I had a really good tournament.”

Steed, who qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur by earning third place in a June qualifying event at the Country of Birmingham, finished the two days of stroke play at the Daniel Island Club with a 142 score. He had an even-par 71 the first day on the Beresford Creek course before turning in a 1-under 71 the second day on the Ralston Creek course.

Starting on the back nine on Beresford Creek in the his opening round, Steed had a bogey on his first hole at No. 10 and a birdie on No. 11. He added another bogey on 14th but added a birdie at No. 3. It was all pars the rest of the round.

It was a more up and down round on the second day on the harder Ralston Creek layout. He earned six birdies, but also had three bogeys plus a double bogey on No. 10.

“I was about 30 feet short of the pin,” Steed said of No. 10. “I was playing conservative at this point and I ended up having a poor putting hole. I four putted on 10.”

The second day also produced his best birdie of the tournament.

“I had about 175 to the hole and I kind of hit it up to the right and I was on the fringe,” Steed said, referring to a par 4 No. 5 hole. “I ended up making about a 40-footer off the green”

He said the rest of his birdie putts were all 15 feet or less.

In match play, Steed got off to a strong start, taking a 3 up lead through the first seven holes. Sullivan closed the gap by winning the next two holes but Steed regained the 3 up lead by taking the 10th and 11th holes.

After both finished with a birdie on 12th, Sullivan again closed the gap back to one hole after No. 13 and 14. The two both delivered par on the next three holes, bring the match to the final regulation hole with Steed up one.

“I had a great wedge shot on 18 to two feet for par, but he made a 25 footer (for birdie) to take it to extra holes,” Steed said.

On the first extra hole, the roles were reversed on the green, but Steed didn’t get the same result.

“He hit it about 2 feet (of the hole) on one and I was about 15 feet away. I missed the putt and he tapped in,” Steed said.

Overall, Steed felt pretty good about his golf game during the three days.

“I hit my driver really well,” Steed said. “Everything was feeling good. The putting wasn’t bad, but it just was a little shaky on some light putts.”

Steed said he plans to take this week off before going to a tournament in Houston next week. The Enterprise High junior and two time Dothan Eagle High School Golfer of the Year, a major college prospect, will then take recruiting visits to Vanderbilt and Alabama before returning for the Junior Players Tournament at the famed Ponte Vedra Beach Course in Florida near Jacksonville.