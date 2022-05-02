Eufaula basketball player Emily Nix signs with Enterprise State

Eufaula senior Emily Nix wasn’t ready to stop lacing her up basketball sneakers just quite yet.

After signing with Enterprise State Community College last Wednesday, the Lady Tiger forward/post player will continue lacing them up in a competitive environment.

“I feel real excited to go to the next level of basketball,” Nix said. “I am real happy they gave me the opportunity to come and play because normally your senior year you are giving up the sport. I am just happy I don’t have to give it up yet.”

Nix has been playing the sport since she was in sixth grade, starting in city recreational ball before moving to Admiral Moorer Middle School and eventually to Eufaula High School.

This past season during her senior year, the 6-foot Nix averaged 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game for the Tigers, but Eufaula head coach Jermieke Cliatt said her value went beyond the stats.

“I have watched Emily grow over the years into a hard working basketball player,” Eufaula head coach Cliatt said. “She is a team player and very coachable. She can play on the perimeter as well as in the post. The fact that she can step out and shoot the three will help expand her game.

“Emily was a starter this past season for us and was the second leading rebounder on the team. She helped us win an area championship while finishing 23-8 in a very competitive 6A classification.

“She put in a lot of work over the summer and now it has paid off. Emily will be a great asset to Enterprise State and I look forward to watching her play on the next level. She has been a joy to coach.”

Nix said she visited Southern Union in Wadley and also had interest from LBW in Andalusia and from a prep school in Huntsville, but was sold on Enterprise State after visiting the campus.

“I like the school and the people are really nice,” Nix said. “It is really nice and open (campus). I went there for a visit and it was all nice.”

On the court, Nix enjoys playing the defensive side of the ball more than the offensive part. In fact, she said she gets more of a thrill shutting down or limiting an opposing player more so than scoring.

“I am really good at getting rebounds and going up for the open shot, but I really like defense more than offense,” Nix said.

“It is more competitive in that I am not going to let this person get the ball. I just love it – the competition of not letting this person get the ball or score.”

Cliatt said Nix plans on majoring in education in hopes of becoming a coach. He added over the summer, she plans to do basic training with the National Guard.

Nix is the seventh Eufaula girls basketball player in the last five years to sign to play college basketball. The Tigers have had at least one player sign in each of the five years.

