Eufaula basketball player Kaitlin Peterson signs with Indiana, Early County's Makayla Timpson with FSU

“The No. 1 thing that helped her get where she is at is her allowing me to coach her hard,” Cliatt said. “A lot of kids don’t want to be coached hard. The generation now will shut down, but she has never shut down when I have coached her hard.”

Though she plays mostly point guard, Peterson can also play the 2 and 3 positions on the court. She is expected to continue that at Indiana.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren, in a press release from the university, said several characteristics made Peterson a desired player for the Hoosiers.

"The first thing you notice when watching Kaitlin is her speed,” Moren said. “She is as fast with the basketball as any player in the country. As we continued to get to know Kaitlin, her competitiveness and desire to win really stuck out. Kaitlin really loves to play basketball.”

Early County’s Timpson signed with Florida State during a ceremony at the Blakely school Wednesday morning. The Seminoles had in contact with her since the eighth grade, said Timpson.

“It means a lot to me (to sign),” Timpson said in a WTVY interview shared to the Dothan Eagle. “All my family members and support system are here. It is a great opportunity to have in your life.”