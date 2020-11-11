Eufaula basketball player Kaitlin Peterson signs with Indiana, Early County's Makayla Timpson with FSU

Two of the premier girls high school basketball players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area signed with Power 5 conference powerhouses Wednesday.
Eufaula senior guard Kaitlin Peterson inked with Indiana University, while Early County senior forward-center Makayla Timpson signed with Florida State.
The 5-foot-9 Peterson, a three-time all-state selection, is rated as the No. 41 overall recruit by All Star Girls Report and No. 54 by Prospects Nation, while the 6-foot-3 Timpson, last year’s Georgia Class AA State Player of the Year, is ranked as the 48th overall player nationally by ESPNW Hoopgurlz and among the top 11 forwards nationally.
The college programs the two signed to both finished last season ranked in the Top 25 with identical 24-8 records. Florida State finished 20th and Indiana 22nd. In this year’s preseason poll released earlier this week, Florida State received votes, but wasn’t in the Top 25, while Indiana, the preseason Big Ten favorite, was ranked 16th.
“It was exciting (to sign),” said Eufaula’s Peterson, who had a low-key signing Wednesday in front of family members. “I was real excited (to sign).”
This past year’s Dothan Eagle Player of the Year, Peterson is the first major signee for Eufaula girls basketball since Terran Condrey inked with Baylor in 2008.
She was one of three finalists for the Class 6A state player of the year award this past season after averaging a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game plus 7.1 rebounds 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals a game. She hit 60.6 percent from the floor (305-of-503), 56.8 percent on 3-pointers, and 64.4 percent on free throws (121-of-188), while helping Eufaula finish 25-7 and advance to the regional postseason tournament.
Peterson is the second member of her family to sign with a women’s college basketball program this year. Her sister, Rachel Johnson, a 2018 Eufaula graduate, signed with Wichita State in April after playing at Chipola College last year.
“When I first took the job, I knew she (Peterson) would be a power 5 player,” said Eufaula coach Jermieke Cliatt, who enters his fourth year with the Tiger program. “I have watched her grow and mature her basketball game from a freshman starting at the point guard position. That is difficult to do as a freshman – playing point guard position as a Class 5A school basically playing in a 6A classification.
“Her motor is always at 110 percent. I can’t remember one game that she didn’t play hard. She also makes good grades (3.4 GPA prior to senior year). The sky is the limit for her.”
Cliatt said Peterson, who is nearing the 3,000-career scoring mark, has been successful not just because of her natural ability on the court, but because of a desire to listen to coaches and work on improving.
“The No. 1 thing that helped her get where she is at is her allowing me to coach her hard,” Cliatt said. “A lot of kids don’t want to be coached hard. The generation now will shut down, but she has never shut down when I have coached her hard.”
Though she plays mostly point guard, Peterson can also play the 2 and 3 positions on the court. She is expected to continue that at Indiana.
Indiana head coach Teri Moren, in a press release from the university, said several characteristics made Peterson a desired player for the Hoosiers.
"The first thing you notice when watching Kaitlin is her speed,” Moren said. “She is as fast with the basketball as any player in the country. As we continued to get to know Kaitlin, her competitiveness and desire to win really stuck out. Kaitlin really loves to play basketball.”
Early County’s Timpson signed with Florida State during a ceremony at the Blakely school Wednesday morning. The Seminoles had in contact with her since the eighth grade, said Timpson.
“It means a lot to me (to sign),” Timpson said in a WTVY interview shared to the Dothan Eagle. “All my family members and support system are here. It is a great opportunity to have in your life.”
In her three full years of high school basketball at Early County, she has averaged 20.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 5.3 blocks shots per game.
This past year, she averaged 22.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.4 blocks a game in helping the Bobcats finish 26-5 and reach the AA state semifinals. She shot 54 percent from the floor and 69 percent at the foul line.
As a sophomore, she helped Early County to the AA state championship game before losing to Douglass.
“Makayla is a superior athlete,” Florida State head coach Sue Semrau said in a university press release. “She reminds me of the long line of FSU players who have capitalized on their God-given athletic ability and passion for the game to make a long career out of playing basketball. She is a fierce competitor, and a loyal and committed teammate.
“She pours her energy into the right things. She is a wonderful individual who also has high ambition in the classroom.”
Timpson, who played mostly down low as a center at Early County, is expected to play more of a forward role with the Seminole program.
“At Florida State, I see myself as a stretch forward and expanding my game to the perimeter a bit,” Timpson said. “I just need to develop and get stronger so I can be a good player at Florida State.”
In choosing the Tallahassee, Fla., school, Timpson will play close to home, roughly an hour-and-half away from Blakely.
“It is great (down there),” Timpson said. “We have been going to church in Tallahassee a couple of Sundays. It is good atmosphere.”
