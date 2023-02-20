MONTGOMERY – Eufaula High's boys and girls basketball teams both wiped out St. Paul’s of Mobile on Monday and will play in Class 5A South Regional championship games Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum.

The Eufaula boys dominated the inside game and led from start to finish in defeating St. Paul’s 52-31, while the Eufaula girls broke open a close game at halftime by outscoring the Saints 34-13 in the final two quarters to pull away and win 52-36.

Both victories gave the large following of fans from Eufaula plenty to cheer about.

The Eufaula girls improved to 25-1 and will play for the South Regional title on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while the Eufaula boys improved to 15-10 and will play for the title at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the boys game, Eufaula led 29-12 by halftime and pushed the lead to 43-19 in the third quarter following a 13-0 scoring run.

From that point on, the Tigers were in cruise control.

“We wanted to take advantage of our size … that’s something we didn’t do early in the year and now we’re doing a good job of rebounding,” Eufaula coach Michael Smith said. “I think our turnovers were pretty low, so I think those two categories helped us tonight and got us going.”

Eufaula outrebounded St. Paul’s 46-25 and also scored 26 points in the paint.

Having no chance to match the physicality of Eufaula inside, St. Paul’s relied on outside shooting, but struggled there as well.

The Saints only shot 28.9 percent from the field and were just 4-of-21 on 3-point attempts. St. Paul’s was led in scoring by Garrett Walker and Walton Jackson with seven points each.

“Our defense has been pretty strong all season and we held them to a low (shooting) percentage,” Smith said. “We talked about giving them just one shot and then rebound the ball.”

In contrast, Eufaula had a strong balance of strong inside play and timely outside shooting.

Guards Thomas Hill and Toney Coleman, Jr., led the Tigers in scoring – Hill with 14 points and Coleman with 13. Power forward Yhonzae Pierre scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds and 6-foot-6 center Patrick Screws scored seven and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

“We’re able to go inside-out,” Smith said. “Especially in this type of environment you have to be able to score inside the paint and we started hitting some threes and that helped us push the lead up.”

Eufaula led 10-7 at the end of a competitive first quarter, but outscored St. Paul’s 15-2 to end the first half in leading 29-12 at the break.

After a 3-pointer by the Saints’ Jackson early in the third quarter made it 30-19, the Tigers then went on a 13-0 scoring run to put the game away. Nic Floyd accounted for five points in the run, Coleman six and Screws two.

The Tigers led 45-24 at the end of the third quarter and scored the first seven points of the final quarter before playing reserves the rest of the way.

Eufaula girls 52, St. Paul’s 36: Leading 18-13 at halftime, the Tigers took control in the third quarter by outscoring the Saints 17-6 and coasted the rest of the way in the Class 5A semifinal game.

Ganielle Palmer had a big game with 23 points, while Iyauna Gordy followed in scoring with 14 for the Tigers. De’Jiah Williams and Jamariona Henderson each pulled down six rebounds for the Tigers.

Eufaula’s defense was a key in forcing 22 turnovers, which translated into 20 points. The Tigers also dominated inside the paint with 34 points, which included 13 second-chance points.

St. Paul’s was led by Ella Vallas with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Tori Passeau with 12 points.