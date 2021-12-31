Eufaula beats Dothan to win Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

The official name of the tournament is the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
It, however, has turned into the Eufaula Tiger Showcase of late.
The Tigers won the tournament for the third straight time and fourth time in the last five tournaments on Friday, routing the Dothan Wolves 74-42 in this year’s tournament championship game on the Johnny Oppert Court at the Dothan Civic Center.
Prior to the Eufaula-Dothan game, Headland won the tournament’s consolation game, beating Geneva County 80-53.
Eufaula won the Hoops Classic in 2016, 2018 and 2019 prior to this year. There was no tournament last year because of COVID-19. They finished as tournament runner-up in 2017.
“This feels good, especially since we missed last year, just to come back and show that we are the best team in the Wiregrass,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “This tournament gives us the opportunity to do that.”
The Tigers have more than seized on the opportunities of recent tournaments – and have done so in dominating fashion.
Of the four Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic titles, Friday’s final 32-point margin over Dothan was the largest in the championship round for the Tigers. They won the others by 10, 16 and 25.
In earning a three-peat, Eufaula has won 12 straight games, all by double digits or more with nine victories by 25 or more points, since losing in the 2017 finals to Abbeville. They won this year’s event with wins of 41, 31, 27 and 32 points.
Counting 2016, the Tigers have won 19 of their last 20 Downtown Dothan Hoop Classic games, most by big margins.
“This is a playoff atmosphere as it is a single elimination tournament for the most part and you have to come out and play well for that one night,” Smith said. “This (tournament) gets you ready for the playoffs.”
Eufaula’s Josh Paige, the tournament Moses Knight MVP award winner who scored a game-high 26 points, got the Tigers rolling quickly in Friday’s title game. The senior guard knocked down 3-pointers on Eufaula’s first three offensive plays to give the Tigers a 9-0 lead.
“He hadn’t shot the ball well in the previous three games and I guess he was more focused tonight,” Smith said. “He hit those three threes and that got the team at ease.”
Dothan’s JD Palm hit a 3-pointer and AJ Porter Jr. scored down low to cut it to 9-5 with 5:15 to go in the opening quarter.
But Eufaula dominated the rest of the period, holding Dothan without a point and cruising out to an 18-5 lead.
Dothan finished the opening period 2-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-5 on threes, and turned the ball over five times.
Eufaula’s offense, meanwhile, was solid enough to take advantage. Rashaad Frye had a putback, Caleb Paige hit two free throws, Justin Davis hit 1-of-2 free throws plus a fastbreak layup and Frye finished the first-quarter scoring with a fastbreak layup.
The Tigers extended the string of points to 14 straight off another Josh Paige 3-pointer to start the second quarter and a Caleb Paige fastbreak slam, extending the lead to 23-5.
Porter scored down low for Dothan to snap the Eufaula string, but the Wolves continued to struggle on offense against the aggressive Tiger defense. They would score only one more field goal during the period, though they would capitalize on 12-of-17 free throws for some offense.
Still, it wasn’t enough as Eufaula’s offense was in high gear with fastbreak baskets from Caleb Paige and Davis before Josh Paige finished the half in style with three straight baskets, the last one a nice spinning fade away shot off the right baseline over Dothan’s 6-foot-7 Thomas Dowd.
The Tigers finished the half with a commanding 40-21 lead after hitting 50 percent from the floor (14-of-28), including 40 percent on 3-pointers (4-of-10), while holding Dothan to just 17.4 percent (4-of-23).
Eufaula led by 20-plus throughout the second half and added a couple of highlight plays. Josh Paige earned a slam on the fastbreak. Later, Davis, on the right side, lofted an alley-oop in the lane to a trailing Caleb Paige, who put down a thunderous one-handed slam off the pass.
In addition to Josh Paige’s 26 points, Caleb Paige had 15 points and Davis had 11 as Eufaula finished the night at 52.8 percent from the floor (28-of-53). Patrick Screws had eight points and five rebounds and Frye had six points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Dothan, which struggled to a 25.6 shooting percentage (11-of-43), was led by Porter with eight points. Braxton Hornsby added seven points off the bench.
“We got off to a good start and that was the key to beating Dothan here, especially inside the Dothan Civic Center,” Eufaula’s Smith said. “We were able to relax, have fun and play basketball.”
Headland 80, Geneva County 53: After a tight first four minutes, the Rams opened a sizeable lead then overcame some sloppy second half play to maintain control in taking the consolation contest.
After a putback by Geneva County’s J.P. Beasley tied the game at 10 all with 3:30 to go in the opening period, Headland went on 24-1 run to break it open to 34-11 with barely over two minutes gone in the second quarter.
Defensive pressure was the catalyst for Headland, earning seven steals in the sequence, leading to 11 points, and forcing several other Bulldog turnovers.
Patrick Burke, who had 18 first-half points, started the run with a layup after a Caleb Dozier steal and followed it immediately with a 3-pointer. Jaxon Williams had a basket before Tylen Williams scored on a putback and added a 3-pointer to make it 22-11 at the quarter break.
Tavaris Hardamon opened the second period with a 3-pointer and Burke added an old-fashion three-point play off a fastbreak layup and free throw. Cornelius Arnold scored on a putback and Jaxon Williams added two fastbreak layups to make it 34-11.
The Bulldogs’ KenLi Preyer scored on a layup off an assist from Robert Darden to stop the Ram surge.
However, Headland surged late in the half behind a trio of 3-pointers – one by Kell Brown and two by Hardamon – to build a 51-25 halftime advantage.
Hardamon, who hit five 3-pointers in the game, added two treys early in the third quarter to help Headland to a 57-31 advantage.
The Rams then got sloppy with turnovers and the Bulldogs slowly clawed at the lead, cutting it to 13 (58-45) early in the fourth quarter on a steal and fastbreak layup by Darden.
The margin stayed between 14-16 points for a few minutes before the Rams popped the margin back out more in the final three minutes.
Burke finished with 23 points to pace the Headland offense. Hardamon, behind his 3-point shooting, earned 19 points. Brown added 13.
Preyer led Geneva County with 19 points and Omari Holmes had 13 points and seven rebounds.
For the game, Headland hit 50.0 percent from the floor (29-of-58), including 12-of-32 on 3-pointers (37.5 percent).
Geneva County, aided by strong second-half shooting, hit at a 48.8 percent clip (20-of-41), including 52.2 after intermission (12-of-23), but turned it over 29 times in the game.
All-Tournament team: Both Josh and Caleb Paige along with Patrick Screws earned all-tournament team honors for Eufaula. Dothan was represented by Thomas Dowd, J.D. Palm and Quinton Norton. The other all-tournament team members were Kell Brown and Patrick Burke from Headland and KenLi Preyer and J’Quan Broxson from Geneva County.
Adam Deese Sixth Man Award: Quinton Norton, Dothan Wolves
Three-point shootout winner: Thomas Dowd, Dothan Wolves