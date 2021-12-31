Eufaula beats Dothan to win Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

In earning a three-peat, Eufaula has won 12 straight games, all by double digits or more with nine victories by 25 or more points, since losing in the 2017 finals to Abbeville. They won this year’s event with wins of 41, 31, 27 and 32 points.

Counting 2016, the Tigers have won 19 of their last 20 Downtown Dothan Hoop Classic games, most by big margins.

“This is a playoff atmosphere as it is a single elimination tournament for the most part and you have to come out and play well for that one night,” Smith said. “This (tournament) gets you ready for the playoffs.”

Eufaula’s Josh Paige, the tournament Moses Knight MVP award winner who scored a game-high 26 points, got the Tigers rolling quickly in Friday’s title game. The senior guard knocked down 3-pointers on Eufaula’s first three offensive plays to give the Tigers a 9-0 lead.

“He hadn’t shot the ball well in the previous three games and I guess he was more focused tonight,” Smith said. “He hit those three threes and that got the team at ease.”

Dothan’s JD Palm hit a 3-pointer and AJ Porter Jr. scored down low to cut it to 9-5 with 5:15 to go in the opening quarter.