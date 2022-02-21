Eufaula boys fall short of state semifinals, losing to Park Crossing at the end

MONTGOMERY – As the postgame awards were being handed out after Eufaula dropped a 59-58 heartbreaker to Park Crossing in the Class 6A boys Southwest Regional title game, Tiger players and coaches somberly sat on the sidelines, many with their head in their hands.

After making it to the AHSAA state semifinals the past two years and carrying a 31-3 record and 14-game win streak into the game, Eufaula is left to wonder what could have been after dropping a contest that went down to the wire at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Monday morning.

Down one point when Park Crossing’s Deontavious Smith scored but missed on a free throw try after being fouled on the play with 10.3 seconds left, Eufaula got the rebound and called a timeout with 2.6 seconds left to set up a final play after getting the ball across the midcourt line.

When play resumed, Caleb Paige inbounded to his brother, Josh Paige, in the left corner, who spotted Yhanzae Pierre cutting under the basket.

Paige, with two Park Crossing players converging on him, quickly got the ball to Pierre, who bobbled it a bit and didn’t get off a clean shot on a reverse under the basket. Park Crossing came down with the rebound as time expired.