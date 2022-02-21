Eufaula boys fall short of state semifinals, losing to Park Crossing at the end

MONTGOMERY – As the postgame awards were being handed out after Eufaula dropped a 59-58 heartbreaker to Park Crossing in the Class 6A boys Southwest Regional title game, Tiger players and coaches somberly sat on the sidelines, many with their head in their hands.
After making it to the AHSAA state semifinals the past two years and carrying a 31-3 record and 14-game win streak into the game, Eufaula is left to wonder what could have been after dropping a contest that went down to the wire at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Monday morning.
Down one point when Park Crossing’s Deontavious Smith scored but missed on a free throw try after being fouled on the play with 10.3 seconds left, Eufaula got the rebound and called a timeout with 2.6 seconds left to set up a final play after getting the ball across the midcourt line.
When play resumed, Caleb Paige inbounded to his brother, Josh Paige, in the left corner, who spotted Yhanzae Pierre cutting under the basket.
Paige, with two Park Crossing players converging on him, quickly got the ball to Pierre, who bobbled it a bit and didn’t get off a clean shot on a reverse under the basket. Park Crossing came down with the rebound as time expired.
“We got a good look, I mean we just bobbled the ball right there,” Eufaula coach Michael Smith said. “You never know who is going to get the ball at that particular time.
“We got the ball to Josh and Josh made a good decision to make that pass. We had said we had time to make one pass (after the inbound) with 2.6 seconds and we just didn’t catch it cleanly.”
Josh Paige had gotten Eufaula in position for a victory. He scored a game-high 29 points and gave the Tigers the lead at 58-57 with 44.6 seconds left after scoring on a strong drive while being fouled and converting on the free throw.
After the inbounds, Park Crossing’s Aaron Brown was fouled as Eufaula continued to press on defense, but Brown missed his 1-and-1 free throw opportunity and Josh Paige got the rebound and was fouled coming up the court. After two more Park Crossing fouls finally put Eufaula in the bonus with 31.4 left, Josh Paige missed a 1-and-1 free throw try and Park Crossing rebounded and called a timeout with 22.7 left.
The Thunderbirds then regained the lead when Smith drove the lane to score while being fouled, making it 59-58. When he missed the free throw, it set up the frantic final seconds.
While Josh Paige had a huge game scoring, Caleb Paige, who was nursing an ankle injury that occurred two games ago, was held scoreless in 13 minutes of playing time.
“That’s our leading scorer not even having a point,” Smith said. “He really didn’t play much at all in our last ballgame, but played a lot today but just wasn’t effective.”
Toney Coleman Jr. was the Tigers second leading scorer in the game with 14 points.
Rebounding was a problem for Eufaula throughout the game as Park Crossing won the battle of the backboards 35-22.
“The one area we didn’t do a good job in was rebounding,” Smith said. “Getting out-rebounded today on the defensive end, especially, hurt us big time.”
Eufaula got in an early hole as Park Crossing came out hot from the field and built a 15-3 lead with 3:38 to play in the first quarter before the Tigers responded with a 9-2 scoring run to end the period, topped by Josh Paige nailing a 3-pointer for the final points.
“I think we took their best punch early in the game,” Smith said. “We didn’t get in a rhythm, but you have to give a lot of credit to Park Crossing for that.”
With Park Crossing up 22-18 in the second quarter, Coleman accounted for the Tigers next six points to make it a 25-24 game. Eufaula tied it up at 29-29 on an inside basket by Patrick Screws Jr. and took a 31-29 lead to the dressing room at halftime after Josh Paige hit a floater.
Park Crossing once again controlled the early portions of the third quarter and led 45-36 with 3:24 left in the period following a Ja’Davian Robinson basket.
Eufaula then countered with a 10-0 scoring run to take back the lead at 46-45 when Coleman scored on a follow up. The Tigers led 47-46 going into the fourth quarter.
The game was tied at 55-55 with 1:09 left after Josh Paige hit a 3-pointer from the corner, setting up the exciting final minute of play.
Smith led Park Crossing in scoring with 17 points, while Jayden Scott scored 14, Brown 12 and Robinson 10.
Though the Tigers will lose seven seniors off this year’s team, Eufaula's coach is optimistic going forward.
“We’ve got a good nucleus of guys coming back that we can try to make another run,” Smith said. “We drop back to 5A and that will be good for us with still good competition. We don’t plan to drop off much.”