Eufaula boys, girls down Dothan

The odds were already stacked against Dothan before the Wolves took to the court against a multi-talented Eufaula team on Tuesday night.
Star freshman center JD Palm was out sick and the Wolves were coming off a grueling 77-73 overtime loss to Smiths Station the previous night.
Eufaula didn’t take any pity, playing a physical brand of basketball in finally pounding Dothan into submission during a 47-33 victory.
The Tigers improved to 6-1, while the Wolves are now 3-6.
“Very physical,” Dothan coach Janasky Fleming said of Eufaula. “They have an experienced, physical team and one of the top 6A teams you’ll find.”
Missing the presence of Palm, who is a 6-foot-10, 205-pounder, certainly made a difference in how Dothan was able to run its offense.
“That’s 23 points, that’s 12 rebounds and that’s four blocks a game … and that joker has six assists a game,” Fleming said of Palm. “So, I mean, he’s an interior passer and he does a great job of driving and kicking.”
Dothan had trouble generating any offense of substance, especially struggling in connecting on outside shots.
The Wolves did a nice job penetrating and trying to score against a suffocating Eufaula defense, but when Dothan did draw fouls, it didn’t capitalize at the free throw line. The Wolves were just 11-of-23 at the charity strip.
“We played a lot of zone, and normally we don’t play much zone, but we got in foul trouble” Eufaula coach Michael Smith said. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing where the shooter was and then we did an outstanding job of keeping them off the boards.
“In the first half they were scoring a lot in the paint area and we eliminated that in the second half. Once we were able to get a big enough cushion we could relax a little bit.”
While the effort was good for Dothan, fatigue appeared to be a factor at times.
“Coming off losing to an undefeated Smiths Station last night in overtime took a lot out of us,” Fleming said. “I thought the effort was there. We held a top 6A team to under 50 points.”
Eufaula wasn’t razor sharp offensively either, but was able to pound away on the inside for baskets and converted on some fast-break opportunities.
“In the first half we were missing a lot of layups and shots, but in the second half the difference was us making our shots and getting a lead where we could relax,” Smith said.
Eufaula was led by Joshua Paige with 15 points and Caleb Paige with 13.
Dothan didn’t have a player reach double digits in scoring. Thomas Dowd, a 6-foot-6 forward, led the Wolves with seven points.
Dothan did hang tough early and led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter following a power put-back by Jamarcus Allen.
Joshua Paige hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter to tie it and Caleb Paige scored on a drive to give Eufaula a lead it would never relinquish. The Tigers outscored the Wolves 9-1 to end the first half for a 23-14 advantage at the break.
Eufaula built a 35-21 lead by the end of the third quarter before Dothan made a bit of a run in trying to get back in it.
Allen hit two free throws to open the fourth quarter and Dowd hit a free throw and then got a steal on the ensuing possession and took it down for a slam dunk to make it 35-26.
A 3-pointer by Bryson Berry with 4:31 left kept Dothan in it at 39-29, but when Joshua Paige made a move on the baseline and finished it with a dunk to push the lead back to 13 at 43-30, the game was over for all practical purposes.
Eufaula girls 68, Dothan 50: Three Tigers scored 16 points each – Zahria Hoskey, Ganielle Palmer and Brooke Hallman – in getting the victory.
Hoskey also had 12 steals, Palmer added five rebounds and five assists and Hallman contributed four rebounds.
Eufaula led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter, pushed the lead to 20-12 on a Hallman 3-pointer and was up 27-12 after Iyauna Gordy scored inside.
But Dothan chipped away as Amiyah Rollins scored back-to-back baskets to pull the Wolves within 30-24. The Tigers led 32-24 at half time.
In the early minutes of the second half, Dothan was within 35-32 after a basket by Monica Morrison before Eufaula started taking back command.
A 3-pointer by Hoskey made it 43-32 and the Tigers led 56-40 by the end of the third quarter en route to the victory.
Dothan was led by Rollins with 22 points and Morrison with 10.