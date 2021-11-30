Eufaula boys, girls down Dothan

“We played a lot of zone, and normally we don’t play much zone, but we got in foul trouble” Eufaula coach Michael Smith said. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing where the shooter was and then we did an outstanding job of keeping them off the boards.

“In the first half they were scoring a lot in the paint area and we eliminated that in the second half. Once we were able to get a big enough cushion we could relax a little bit.”

While the effort was good for Dothan, fatigue appeared to be a factor at times.

“Coming off losing to an undefeated Smiths Station last night in overtime took a lot out of us,” Fleming said. “I thought the effort was there. We held a top 6A team to under 50 points.”

Eufaula wasn’t razor sharp offensively either, but was able to pound away on the inside for baskets and converted on some fast-break opportunities.

“In the first half we were missing a lot of layups and shots, but in the second half the difference was us making our shots and getting a lead where we could relax,” Smith said.

Eufaula was led by Joshua Paige with 15 points and Caleb Paige with 13.