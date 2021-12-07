Eufaula defeats previously unbeaten Enterprise

“There is a lot of ways to look at it, but I look at it as that we played a really good team in Eufaula down to the wire and found out some things about ourselves, about our fight,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “A lot of positive things we can build off this. A bunch of teaching points that we will get better from.”

Harrelson added, “I thought we fought, scratched and clawed.”

Eufaula, behind three 3-pointers from Josh Paige and a struggling Wildcat offense, opened up a 26-15 halftime lead. The Wildcats cut the margin down to two twice in the fourth quarter before finally tying the game at 45 off a three-point play by Ken Mitchell with 1:16 left. Mitchell took an inbounds pass in the left corner, drove around a defender and hit an off balance shot as he was fouled. He then knocked down the free throw to knot the score.

Eufaula then brought the ball up court and worked the clock down behind the two Paige brothers, who took over the point guard duties for the Tigers. Finally, with around eight seconds left, Caleb Paige penetrated from the key against Enterprise’s man-to-man defense, did a cross-over dribble from right to left to go down the left of the lane for his game-winning shot with 2.8 seconds left.