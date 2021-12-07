Eufaula defeats previously unbeaten Enterprise

ENTERPRISE --- With the game in the balance, Eufaula head coach Michael Smith wanted one of his senior star twin players, Caleb or Joshua Paige, to go for the win in Tuesday’s showdown with Enterprise.
Turns out, Caleb Paige was the one to do the honors.
Paige drove and hit a contested shot off the left side of the lane that bounced off the rim twice and went in with 2.8 seconds left to give Eufaula a 47-45 victory over Enterprise at Wildcat Arena.
The game was a matchup of two state tournament teams from a year ago. Enterprise finished as a Class 7A state runner-up in March, while Eufaula reached the Class 6A state semifinals.
Both teams were shorthanded in Tuesday’s game, missing two players each. Three of the four were starters.
“It is a big win when you are shorthanded,” said Smith, whose team improved to 8-1. “We were down big time short as we were missing our starting point guard and our back-up point. We are fighting the flu bug too. So to come out here and beat a quality team on their court is big time.”
Enterprise, which lost this season for the first time after seven wins, was without starting guard Quentin Hayes, a Class 7A first-team all-state player from a year ago, and starting forward Jordan Hines.
“There is a lot of ways to look at it, but I look at it as that we played a really good team in Eufaula down to the wire and found out some things about ourselves, about our fight,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “A lot of positive things we can build off this. A bunch of teaching points that we will get better from.”
Harrelson added, “I thought we fought, scratched and clawed.”
Eufaula, behind three 3-pointers from Josh Paige and a struggling Wildcat offense, opened up a 26-15 halftime lead. The Wildcats cut the margin down to two twice in the fourth quarter before finally tying the game at 45 off a three-point play by Ken Mitchell with 1:16 left. Mitchell took an inbounds pass in the left corner, drove around a defender and hit an off balance shot as he was fouled. He then knocked down the free throw to knot the score.
Eufaula then brought the ball up court and worked the clock down behind the two Paige brothers, who took over the point guard duties for the Tigers. Finally, with around eight seconds left, Caleb Paige penetrated from the key against Enterprise’s man-to-man defense, did a cross-over dribble from right to left to go down the left of the lane for his game-winning shot with 2.8 seconds left.
“We had the ball in our playmakers’ hands – the twins,” Smith said. “It was going to be in one of their hands and let them make the decision. That is something that we have worked on and they were ready for it. It was basically isolation for them to go one-on-one and do whatever they want.”
Harrelson said his defense did all it could on the play, but that Caleb Paige made a big-time play.
“Get a stop,” Harrelson said of his team’s defensive strategy. “It was as simple as that. Find a way to get a stop. Keep your man in front of you and force a tough shot. It was a tough shot. It was a fall-away, one-footed shot that hit the rim and goes in. Just tip your hat. It was a tough shot. He is a really good player and he will hit some big shots.”
Enterprise had one last chance at pulling the game out, inbounding at the far baseline after a timeout. Elijah Terry received a pass from Tomar Hobdy at midcourt, took two steps forward and fired a long range 3-pointer that banged harmlessly off the rim and over the goal.
“They got a better look than I thought they would and I would have preferred if anybody other than No. 3 (Terry) to shoot it,” Smith said.
Enterprise led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and a Tal Sessions basket boosted the Wildcat lead to 13-10 near the five-minute mark of the second quarter, but Enterprise wouldn’t score from the field the rest of the period, getting only two Keion Dunlap free throws. The ‘Cats missed their last five shots in the quarter.
“We went to a zone once we got into foul trouble,” Smith said. “We did a good job of giving them only one shot and keeping them off the boards (in that quarter), better than we did in the third and fourth quarter.”
A Caleb Paige baseline drive and a putback by Patrick Screws gave Eufaula a 14-13 lead. Josh Paige, who sat most of the first half with three fouls, returned and sparked the Tigers with three 3-pointers to build the margin to 26-15 by halftime.
Enterprise sliced the gap to 30-25 by the end of the third quarter, sparked by five Dylan Baldwin points.
Enterprise’s Reese Dowling converted a give-and-go inbound pass on the side with a 3-pointer to cut it to 32-30 a half minute into the fourth, but Eufaula popped the advantage to seven off a layup by Britt Paige and two baskets by Josh Paige.
Some defensive hustle by Enterprise’s Keion Dunlap sparked a 5-0 run to cut it to 38-36.
The Wildcats then had a chance to tie it after forcing a turnover on the press. They pushed the ball inside, but had to pass back outside and it went past the halfcourt line. A Wildcat player tried to save a backcourt violation and his pass back went to Eufaula’s Jaylen Guilford, who took it in for a layup to make it a four-point game.
The Tigers increased the lead to five, first at 43-38 then 45-40, before two free throws by Enterprise’s Hobdy with 1:22 left cut it three.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Hobdy tied up Eufaula’s Screws for a jump ball and the possession was in Enterprise’s favor. Mitchell then delivered his game-tying 3-point play, setting up Eufaula’s final game-winning possession.
Josh Paige led Eufaula with 16 points. Rashaad Frye had 11 points and Caleb Paige 10.
Mitchell led Enterprise with 12 points. Terry and Baldwin followed with seven each.
Eufaula girls 50, Enterprise 25: Zahria Hoskey had 17 points and seven rebounds, Iyauna Gordy nine points and Brooke Hallman eight points and six rebounds to lead Eufaula girls win.
Jaida Gosha led Enterprise with 10 points.
Enterprise JV boys 70, Eufaula 44: Andrew Purcell had 13 points and both Eric Winters and J.T. Hooten had 12 points each to lead Enterprise.
Tron Mitchell led Eufaula with 16 points and Javion Bowick 13 for Eufaula.
Eufaula JV girls 51, Enterprise 33: Heaven Duckworth had 17 points, Quannesia Walton 13 and Masiyah Jernigan 10 for Eufaula.