Eufaula falls in flag football opener

  • Updated
Eufaula logo FOR WEBSITE ONLY

Eufaula’s flag football team lost its season opener Thursday at Smiths Station, falling 25-7 to the Panthers.

Heaven Duckworth threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jamariona Henderson for the Eufaula score. The Tigers, who are in their second year with the sport, trailed just 13-7 at halftime, but the Panthers, last year’s state runner-up, returned a punt for a touchdown and added a long run for a TD in the second half to pull away.

Eufaula JV 31, Smiths Station 25: Eufaula’s junior varsity flag football team took a 31-25 win over Smiths Station on Thursday night.

Jalerra Glover, Quannesia Walton and Nyiah Green accounted for the Eufaula touchdowns.

