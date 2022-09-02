Eufaula falls in flag football opener

Eufaula’s flag football team lost its season opener Thursday at Smiths Station, falling 25-7 to the Panthers.
Heaven Duckworth threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jamariona Henderson for the Eufaula score. The Tigers, who are in their second year with the sport, trailed just 13-7 at halftime, but the Panthers, last year’s state runner-up, returned a punt for a touchdown and added a long run for a TD in the second half to pull away.
Eufaula JV 31, Smiths Station 25: Eufaula’s junior varsity flag football team took a 31-25 win over Smiths Station on Thursday night.
Jalerra Glover, Quannesia Walton and Nyiah Green accounted for the Eufaula touchdowns.