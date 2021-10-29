Eufaula falls in semifinals of regional flag football tournament

Eufaula won its first game at the East Regional Flag Football Tournament in Smiths Station on Wednesday, but lost in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Tigers beat Russell County 24-6 and lost to Auburn 13-6.

In the win, De’Jiah Williams, Kaniya Smith, Brooke Hallman and Quannesia Walton scored for Eufaula.

In the semifinals, Eufaula and Auburn were scoreless at halftime. Eufaula then scored with five minutes left on a Brooke Hallman to Iyauna Gordy touchdown pass to go in front. A try for two failed, leaving it 6-0.

Auburn answered with a touchdown drive on the ensuing series, scoring on 4th-and-goal with about a minute and a half left. Auburn missed the conversion attempt, leaving it tied at 6-6.

Eufaula was driving on the following series, but Auburn intercepted a pass and returned for a touchdown. Auburn added the conversion to make it 13-6. Eufaula ended the season with a 6-3 record.

Dothan loses opener: Dothan lost its opener at the East Regional Tournament to eventual champion Smiths Station, falling 27-0.

The Wolves return to action Tuesday at Central of Phenix City at 5:30 p.m.