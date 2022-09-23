Eufaula flag football defeats Dothan, Opelika

Eufaula’s flag football team won a pair of games Thursday night, earning shutout victories over Dothan and Opelika at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers beat Dothan 19-0 and Opelika 24-0.

In the win over Dotohan, Heaven Duckworth threw touchdown passes of 50 yards to Quannesia Walton and 10 yards to Iyauna Gordy, while Nyiah Green returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.

Versus Opelika, Duckworth threw TD passes of 65 yards to Walton and 10 yards to Jamariona Henderson and also scored on a 5-yard run. Green added a 10-yard TD run.