The Eufaula Tiger offense roared in the first half, scoring five touchdowns to pace a 41-6 win over Russell County on Tuesday.

Heaven Duckworth threw four touchdowns, including 20 and 35 yarders to Jamariona Henderson. She also tossed TD scores of 14 yards to Nylah Green and 10 yards to Quannesia Walton. The other TD was a 60-yard Walton TD run.

Defensively, Walton and Green had an interception for Eufaula.