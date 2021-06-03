Eufaula hires Anderson as baseball coach

Anderson takes over after Eufaula’s baseball program had one of its more highly-successful seasons this past spring, finishing with a 21-10 record.

Having coached at Admiral Moorer and at Eufaula, he already knows the players, a benefit as he takes over.

“All the kids that will be there I coached in the seventh and eighth grade I believe aside from the seniors,” Anderson said. “I know them. I know what they do. I know what their weaknesses are, what their strengths are.”

To that end, he also knows what type of team he will lead next season.

“We hit just one home run last year, so we are not a big power team,” Anderson said. “We will do a lot of bunting and hitting and running. We will have to do that. We will also try to be really defensively sound. We are not going to have any kind of overpowering pitchers, so we have to pitch smart.”

A native of Nashville, Anderson graduated from Aquinas College and Auburn with degrees in English and History Education.