Eufaula hires Jerrel Jernigan as head football coach

Eufaula has turned to one of its own in Jerrel Jernigan to lead its football program.

Jernigan was named head football coach on Tuesday night, replacing Ed Rigby, who left in May to become the new head coach at Pike Road.

Jernigan was a star during his playing days at Eufaula, then later at Troy University which was followed by a stint in the NFL.

As a wide receiver at Troy, Jernigan compiled 5,985 all-purpose yards over his career (2007-2010) and at the time he was one of just three Sun Belt players to ever eclipse the 5,000-yard mark.

He was inducted into the Troy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and is a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

While at Troy, Jernigan saw action in four different positions – quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner. Jernigan won four Sun Belt Conference titles as a member of the Trojans and helped lead Troy to four bowl appearances.

Jernigan was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft, the 83rd overall player chosen. He caught 38 passes for 391 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his four-year NFL career and was a member of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI championship team in 2012.

Before Jernigan starred at Troy and played four seasons with the New York Giants, he suited up for the very Tigers he now coaches – leading them to a Class 5A runner-up finish as Eufaula’s quarterback in 2006.

Eufaula was 5-6 last season under Rigby, who led the Tigers to a 28-18 record and four straight Class 6A playoff appearances before taking the job at Pike Road.

Jernigan has been an assistant coach at Eufaula since 2016.