Eufaula holds on against Carver-Montgomery, advances to Birmingham

MONTGOMERY – Caleb Paige struggled offensively most of Thursday’s Southwest Regional championship game against Carver of Montgomery, but he came up big when it counted.

The junior guard scored all nine of his points and also took a charging call during a key stretch in the fourth quarter to give Eufaula the lead for good and the Tigers held off the Wolverines down the stretch for a 69-67 win at Garrett Coliseum.

The win pushes Eufaula to the Class 6A state semifinals in Birmingham for the second straight year and the third time in four years. The Tigers were runner-ups in 2018.

“It feels good (to advance) regardless of how the game turns out as we didn’t do a good job as far as rebounding, but we did enough to win and to make it back to Birmingham,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “We are happy to be moving on.”

The No. 8 ranked Tigers (28-5) play Monday at 4:30 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena against No. 2 ranked Mountain Brook, last year’s Class 7A runner-up who dropped down to 6A this year. The Spartans were 7A state champions in both 2018-19. Eufaula will have to play Mountain Brown in its backyard of Birmingham.