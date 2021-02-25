Eufaula holds on against Carver-Montgomery, advances to Birmingham

MONTGOMERY – Caleb Paige struggled offensively most of Thursday’s Southwest Regional championship game against Carver of Montgomery, but he came up big when it counted.
The junior guard scored all nine of his points and also took a charging call during a key stretch in the fourth quarter to give Eufaula the lead for good and the Tigers held off the Wolverines down the stretch for a 69-67 win at Garrett Coliseum.
The win pushes Eufaula to the Class 6A state semifinals in Birmingham for the second straight year and the third time in four years. The Tigers were runner-ups in 2018.
“It feels good (to advance) regardless of how the game turns out as we didn’t do a good job as far as rebounding, but we did enough to win and to make it back to Birmingham,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “We are happy to be moving on.”
The No. 8 ranked Tigers (28-5) play Monday at 4:30 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena against No. 2 ranked Mountain Brook, last year’s Class 7A runner-up who dropped down to 6A this year. The Spartans were 7A state champions in both 2018-19. Eufaula will have to play Mountain Brown in its backyard of Birmingham.
“Judging from the past, they turn the whole town (out for the state tournament),” Smith said. “You will see a lot of that fluorescent green and it will be loud. Hopefully, Eufaula (fans) will do the same thing. We won’t back down. We look forward to the challenge and we will do our very best to be the team standing on top (at the end).”
The teams met in the finals of the Spartan Turkey Jam in Mountain Brook back on Thanksgiving week. The Spartans won 67-53 with the 53 total tied for the fewest this season for Eufaula.
Eufaula won Thursday despite being outrebounded by Carver 47-33. The Wolverines earned 18 offensive rebounds, leading to 19 second chance points. Eufaula had only nine offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points.
The Tigers led 33-23 at halftime despite getting only five points from its two leading scorers, twins Caleb and Josh Paige. Caleb Paige went scoreless after missing all seven of his shots.
Carver, behind the strong inside play of 2020 third-team all-state selection Rayquan Taylor, went on a 21-6 run in the third quarter’s first five-and-a half minutes to surge to a 44-39 lead.
Eufaula tied it behind two baskets from Rodarious Thomas and a putback by Dimonyai Lacey but the Wolverines took a 49-47 lead into the fourth quarter on a Xavier Colvin putback.
The game stayed tight early in the fourth quarter before a tip-in by Taylor gave Carver a 56-53 lead with 5:43 left.
Following a basket by Thomas for Eufaula, Caleb Paige, who was 0-for-8 to that point, took over.
Paige scored on a fastbreak layup off a nice pass from Thomas, followed with two free throws on consecutive trips and added another fastbreak layup off a Thomas feed. The sequence helped the Tigers to a 63-59 lead with 3:12 left.
Carver’s Colvin made two free throws with 2:47 left before Caleb Paige hit 1-of-2 free throws 10 seconds later, leaving it 64-61 Tigers.
“That was huge,” Smith said of Caleb Paige’s timely surge. “We needed that. That is probably the difference in the ball game if he remains scoreless.”
On the ensuing possession, Caleb Paige took a charging violation from Carver’s Juwon Gaston and his twin Josh followed with two made free throws with 2:05 left for a 66-61 lead.
Carver’s Austin Harris scored on a scoop layup around traffic with 1:50 left, cutting it to 66-63.
Both teams struggled in the next minute with the Tigers turning it over twice and the Wolverines committing another offensive foul – this one away from the ball before an inbounds play with Fuller taking the charge.
Taylor hit 1-of-2 free throws to close the gap to two, but Josh Paige knocked two clutch free throws with 19.8 seconds left to push the Tigers up 68-64.
Carver’s Jermol Garrett hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds left, making it a one-point game, and Eufaula’s Devin Fuller hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4.0 seconds left to make it 69-67.
Carver, with a chance to tie it or win it, threw a pass out of bounds down the sideline for a game-ending turnover as the final horn sounded.
Thomas led Eufaula with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Fuller had 15 points as both picked up the slack for the Paige twins, both of whom battled foul trouble. Both Caleb and Josh Paige finished with nine points with 13 of the 18 points coming in the fourth quarter.
Taylor led Carver with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Colvin also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Gaston followed with 12 points.
Eufaula didn’t score from the floor in the final 3:12, but made 6-of-10 at the foul line to hold on. Overall, the Tigers hit 10-of-14 free throws in the final period as part of a 20-of-34 effort in the game. Carver hit 19-of-33 at the line.
The Tigers opened their first-half lead behind 3-point shooting, hitting 5-of-13 in the first two quarters to account for 15 of their 33 opening-half points. They didn’t even attempt a 3-pointer in the second half.