Eufaula Lady Tigers eliminated by Carver of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY - Carver of Montgomery’s Breanna Rhodes scored seven points and grabbed two defensive rebounds in the final 1:11, helping the Wolverines down Eufaula 66-62 in the Class 6A Southwest Regional girls championship game at Garrett Coliseum.

The outcome ended No. 4 Eufaula’s season with a 26-5 record. Carver, which avenged a December loss to Eufaula, advanced to the 5A state semifinals in Birmingham. The Wolverines play Monday at UAB Arena at 2 p.m. against the Northeast Regional champion.

“First, hats off to Carver for a hard-fought win and to coach Adria (Harris) and those girls who competed from start to finish,” Eufaula head coach Jermieke Cliatt said. “The biggest difference maker down the stretch was turnovers and free throws.

"We ended up with 19 turnovers, which is something we don’t usually do, and the free throws down the stretch (5-of-10 in fourth quarter) we missed when we needed to make them. Today Carver was the better team. I feel like they wanted it more.”

Cliatt said the loss was particularly tough for his team, which loses five seniors, including last year’s Dothan Eagle Player of the Year Kaitlin Peterson, an Indiana signee.