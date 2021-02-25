Eufaula Lady Tigers eliminated by Carver of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY - Carver of Montgomery’s Breanna Rhodes scored seven points and grabbed two defensive rebounds in the final 1:11, helping the Wolverines down Eufaula 66-62 in the Class 6A Southwest Regional girls championship game at Garrett Coliseum.
The outcome ended No. 4 Eufaula’s season with a 26-5 record. Carver, which avenged a December loss to Eufaula, advanced to the 5A state semifinals in Birmingham. The Wolverines play Monday at UAB Arena at 2 p.m. against the Northeast Regional champion.
“First, hats off to Carver for a hard-fought win and to coach Adria (Harris) and those girls who competed from start to finish,” Eufaula head coach Jermieke Cliatt said. “The biggest difference maker down the stretch was turnovers and free throws.
"We ended up with 19 turnovers, which is something we don’t usually do, and the free throws down the stretch (5-of-10 in fourth quarter) we missed when we needed to make them. Today Carver was the better team. I feel like they wanted it more.”
Cliatt said the loss was particularly tough for his team, which loses five seniors, including last year’s Dothan Eagle Player of the Year Kaitlin Peterson, an Indiana signee.
“These seniors are special to me because they came in with me,” Cliatt said. “We went from an average team to a good team to an almost great team with them. It hurts, but this shows how hard it is to get to the state playoffs (tournament in Birmingham). Last year, we lost in the Sweet Sixteen and this time we lost in the Elite Eight.”
Eufaula trailed most of the game, though it stayed close. The Tigers took a couple of leads in the third quarter before Carver surged late in the period for a 45-39 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers by Zahria Hoskey helped Eufaula pull within two early in the fourth, but Carver eased back to a five-point lead. The Wolverines led 54-49 with 4:46 left when Eufaula’s Peterson heated up, scoring eight points in a 41-second span off a driving jumper in the lane, a 3-pointer and finishing it with layup and free throw after an inbound steal by Jada Woods.
The Peterson flurry gave Eufaula a 57-56 lead with 3:41 left.
Hoskey made 1-of-2 free throws with 2:57 left and Peterson matched those 11 seconds later to put the Tigers up 59-56.
Carver point guard Aaliyah Ellis knocked down two free throws with 2:41 left, but Peterson answered with a floater in the lane, making it 61-58 with 2:14 left.
The Tigers recovered a loose ball after a Carver player dribbled it off her foot and called timeout with 1:51 left.
The Eufaula offense, though, struggled from there with three turnovers and missing four shots. The first of the turnovers came when Carver triple- teamed Peterson near the halfcourt line and forced a jump ball situation. The possession arrow was in favor of Carver with 1:32 left.
Rhodes then took over at the other end for Carver.
After receiving a pass down low, she worked around a defender and converted an uncontested left-handed layup with 1:11 left. Eufaula turned it over on the ensuing possession with a pass down low going off a Tiger player’s hands out of bounds.
Rhodes scored in the lane after the turnover, putting the Wolverines up 62-61 with 46 seconds left.
Peterson missed on a shot for Eufaula and Rhodes grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She knocked down a pair of free throws with 35.2 seconds left, extending Carver’s lead to 64-61.
On the ensuing play, Peterson passed down to the right side to Hoskey, who went to the right corner and attempted a shot, but Mya Barnes came over and swatted the shot out of bounds. The block was the ninth of the game for 6-foot-1 Barnes.
Peterson was fouled on the next play and the senior hit 1-of-2 free throws with 28.8 seconds left, but Carver’s Ellis matched it five seconds later, leaving it 65-62 Wolverines.
During a wild sequence, Carver’s Barnes had a steal, but Peterson re-stole the ball and fired up an uncontested 3-pointer to the left side of the top of the key, but the shot bounced off the rim and Rhodes grabbed the rebound.
Rhodes was fouled after the rebound with 5.2 seconds left and sealed the win, hitting 1-of-2 free throws for the final 66-62 margin.
Peterson, despite a sluggish shooting performance early, finished with a game-high 29 points, including 15 in the final quarter. She also had seven rebounds, six assist, four steals and only two turnovers.
“She has that X factor and I look forward to watching her at the next level,” Cliatt said, noting the standout finished her career with nearly 3,000 points.
Hoskey followed with 17 points, hitting 4-of-13 3-pointers to highlight her performance. Denahria Hicks added six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Rhodes paced Carver with 19 points. Takya Norman earned a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds and Trinity Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds. Barnes added seven points and six rebounds to go with her nine blocked shots.
Eufaula shot just 32.3 percent from the floor (21-of-65) and made just 10-of-33 on 3-pointers (30.3 percent) and 10-of-19 at the foul line (52.6 percent).
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers made just 5-of-10 free throws and had four turnovers.