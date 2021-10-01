Eufaula loses opener in flag football to Opelika

Eufaula High School made its first venture into girls flag football Thursday, but Opelika ruined the historic occasion with a 38-7 win over the Tigers at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium.

Eufaula hung tough early, trailing just 13-7 at halftime. The Bulldogs, who were playing in their second game, pulled away in the second half.

The Tigers scored in the first part of the 20-minute opening half on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Brooke Hallman to Ahyonna Davis.

Eufaula returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Loachapoka and Opelika for a tri-match that starts at 5 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.