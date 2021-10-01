 Skip to main content
Eufaula loses opener in flag football to Opelika
Eufaula loses opener in flag football to Opelika

Eufaula High School made its first venture into girls flag football Thursday, but Opelika ruined the historic occasion with a 38-7 win over the Tigers at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium.

Eufaula hung tough early, trailing just 13-7 at halftime. The Bulldogs, who were playing in their second game, pulled away in the second half.

The Tigers scored in the first part of the 20-minute opening half on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Brooke Hallman to Ahyonna Davis.

Eufaula returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Loachapoka and Opelika for a tri-match that starts at 5 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

