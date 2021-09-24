Eufaula mourns the loss of football assistant Duane Mock

In addition to his Christian values – Klages noted Mock routinely used another word instead of profanity when he was mad – he was also known for his positive outlook on things.

“Always positive, always lifting up people, no matter what the situation,” Rigby said. “He was, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.’ He never, ever gave up on kids, no matter the situation. He was in their corner, pushing to better them.

“He is a pillar of the community and to me a pillar of this program. That is the way our kids see him. He has been a true blessing to the community.”

After Mock developed health problems in the summer and couldn’t actively coach with the Tigers, the team developed the motto of #Mockstrong. The players will continue that through the rest of the season, said Rigby.

“He wasn’t in it for himself,” Klages said. “He didn’t do it to build any kind of reputation as a coach. He did it strictly because he loved it and he loved the kids. That is rare, very rare.”

All three coaches said Mock left a legacy and mark on kids coming through Eufaula that will be hard to duplicate.

“An unbelievable legacy he has left on the Eufaula community,” Rigby said. “From boys to girls that he taught at the primary school as P.E. coach to guys he coached on the football field or in baseball field or in track, he has left a mark. The way he approached you and the way you could hear his voice that he actually cared for you. He was a truly amazing human. It was an honor and pleasure to have been his friend.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.