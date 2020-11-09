Eufaula names Jarrod Kornegay as new head softball coach

“They’re used to winning around here,” Kornegay said. “I’m going to put my stamp on it and try to get it to be a (dominant) program. The only way you can do that is make deep runs in the playoffs.

“It’s not just about getting there some of the time, it’s about getting there consistently.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kornegay used to help train his younger sister during her time playing at Eufaula and for a travel ball team based in Vestavia.

“She had to do stuff on her own, so I would do it with her in the backyard,” Kornegay said. “So I knew all of her drills like the back of my hand. I had never watched softball until she started playing.”

Kornegay, who became a fan of the sport and has watched the softball program when he could during his time at Eufaula, is familiar with the players on the team. He has coached the Tigers’ tennis team the past two years, but will relinquish those duties now that he is the softball coach.

“I didn’t get to see them play as much as I would have liked to because I coached a spring sport, but whenever I could, I would go watch a little softball,” Kornegay said. “I know the type of players that we have and I know what they’re expectations are, and I’m pretty sure they’re aligned with mine.”