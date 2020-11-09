Eufaula names Jarrod Kornegay as new head softball coach

EUFAULA – Jarrod Kornegay has earned his stripes between the lines as a football coach, but he also knows plenty about the softball circle.
Kornegay, who returned to his alma mater of Eufaula High School in January of 2018 as an offensive line coach, is adding onto his duties as the new head softball coach of the Tigers.
The 2000 Eufaula graduate takes over the softball position that was open following the dismissal last month of Todd Clements, who had spent 12 years at the school.
Kornegay is the older brother of one of Eufaula’s best softball players ever – India Kornegay – who set the state record for most strikeouts in a game in 2009 with 37 batters retired in 15 innings. She was a four-time All-State selection, Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection and All-Region selection (2007-2010) before starring at the University of South Carolina-Aiken.
“When I heard it was open, it intrigued me,” Kornegay said. “I was like, ‘I can do this. I want to do this.’ So I applied and interviewed and it all worked out.”
Kornegay was approved as the new softball coach last Thursday and officially announced on Monday during a college signing ceremony of four players – Carley Clark (Wallace-Dothan), Emily Trammell (Wallace-Dothan), Catherine Nolin (CVCC) and Carly Puckett (CVCC) – who will be playing their senior seasons this spring.
“They’re used to winning around here,” Kornegay said. “I’m going to put my stamp on it and try to get it to be a (dominant) program. The only way you can do that is make deep runs in the playoffs.
“It’s not just about getting there some of the time, it’s about getting there consistently.”
Kornegay used to help train his younger sister during her time playing at Eufaula and for a travel ball team based in Vestavia.
“She had to do stuff on her own, so I would do it with her in the backyard,” Kornegay said. “So I knew all of her drills like the back of my hand. I had never watched softball until she started playing.”
Kornegay, who became a fan of the sport and has watched the softball program when he could during his time at Eufaula, is familiar with the players on the team. He has coached the Tigers’ tennis team the past two years, but will relinquish those duties now that he is the softball coach.
“I didn’t get to see them play as much as I would have liked to because I coached a spring sport, but whenever I could, I would go watch a little softball,” Kornegay said. “I know the type of players that we have and I know what they’re expectations are, and I’m pretty sure they’re aligned with mine.”
This is Kornegay’s 15th year in coaching. He spent time as assistant football coach at Liberty Technology Magnet High School in Jackson, Tenn., and Haywood High in Brownsville, Tenn., before taking the Eufaula job. He also coached soccer for five years at Haywood.
Kornegay was a standout in football during his playing days at Eufaula as a center, defensive end and linebacker and played collegiately at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn.
He became interested in returning to Eufaula as a coach after seeing an opening for a football assistant while he was in town getting married.
“And literally, on our honeymoon, they called me and wanted me to come in for an interview,” Kornegay said. “We got home from our honeymoon and I drove down for the interview and drove back that night.”
Eufaula softball assistant Alli Warrick, who has been overseeing the softball program since the opening occurred, will remain as the pitching coach of the Tigers. Justin Morgan will also remain on the softball staff as an assistant.
