Eufaula outside linebacker/safety Xavier Peterson signs with Tabor College

Eufaula defensive coordinator Bobby Hudson called Xavier Peterson the “intimidator” and the “most physical” player on last year’s Tiger defensive unit.
After leading Eufaula in quarterback sacks and finishing as the team’s second leading tackler, the senior outside linebacker/safety is taking his physical, intimidating style to Tabor College, an NAIA program in Hillsboro, Kansas.
Peterson signed with the Blue Jays on Wednesday in a ceremony at the Eufaula football facility.
“He was a big-time senior leader,” Hudson said of Peterson. “We were looking for that and he rose to the occasion because he was one of the only guys that were a three-year starter on defense. Like Hess (Horne) was for the offense, he was kind of our quarterback on the defense. He showed up every day and led by example.
“The biggest thing about Petey is he was the intimidator for our defense – the biggest hitter who was looking to take somebody’s head off and really setting the tone for a game. By far, (he was) our most physical player. He was the leader who set the tone.”
Peterson finished this past season with 96 tackles – averaging 8.0 per game – with a team-high 12 sacks. He also recovered two fumbles. His efforts helped Eufaula to a 9-3 season and to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Only 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Peterson utilized his physical style of play along with his quickness to break down opposing teams’ offenses. Hudson said Eufaula coaches utilized Peterson as a rover, allowing him to play “all over the field based on what we think they (opponents) will do.”
“He is not that tall, but he is stocky and is a muscular kid, really thick,” Hudson said. “When we needed pressure off the edge, he was the guy. We would roll him down and he was more athletic than a big offensive tackle.”
In addition to leading the team in sacks this past season, he was also the team leader in the category as a junior.
“A three year starter at outside linebacker – a tremendous football player who is hardnosed and loves to run and hit (opposing players),” Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby said. “He runs to the ball and is so hard off the edge (to block). I know he had multiple games where he had three-four sacks.”
Peterson, who also plays baseball for the Tigers, is the second Eufaula player to sign with the Blue Jays in the last month. During the February signing day, offensive/defensive lineman Kenneth McCray also signed with Tabor.
Rigby is very familiar with Tabor, which was the first head coaching position for his wife, Chanda, the current head women’s basketball at Troy University.