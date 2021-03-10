Eufaula outside linebacker/safety Xavier Peterson signs with Tabor College

Only 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Peterson utilized his physical style of play along with his quickness to break down opposing teams’ offenses. Hudson said Eufaula coaches utilized Peterson as a rover, allowing him to play “all over the field based on what we think they (opponents) will do.”

“He is not that tall, but he is stocky and is a muscular kid, really thick,” Hudson said. “When we needed pressure off the edge, he was the guy. We would roll him down and he was more athletic than a big offensive tackle.”

In addition to leading the team in sacks this past season, he was also the team leader in the category as a junior.

“A three year starter at outside linebacker – a tremendous football player who is hardnosed and loves to run and hit (opposing players),” Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby said. “He runs to the ball and is so hard off the edge (to block). I know he had multiple games where he had three-four sacks.”

Peterson, who also plays baseball for the Tigers, is the second Eufaula player to sign with the Blue Jays in the last month. During the February signing day, offensive/defensive lineman Kenneth McCray also signed with Tabor.