Eufaula retires Gwen Jackson's No. 23 jersey in Friday ceremony
Eufaula retires Gwen Jackson's No. 23 jersey in Friday ceremony

Eufaula Gwen Jackson

Former Eufaula Lady Tiger basketball star Gwen Jackson, who won Alabama's Miss Basketball award in 1998 and was a national All-American while at Eufaula, had her high school number 23 jersey retired on Friday night in a ceremony.  Shown with Jackson are her Eufaula head coach Michael Smith (center) and Bridget Smith (left), who was an assistant coach at EHS during Jackson's playing days.

 KIM LAWSON

After more than 20 years after her high school playing career, former Eufaula High girls basketball standout Gwen Jackson had her jersey number 23 retired Friday in a ceremony in the school's gym.

Jackson, one of the most dominating centers in Wiregrass history, was named the state's Miss Basketball winner in 1998 during her senior season when she averaged 31.1 points a game.

Jackson played at the University of Tennessee under the legendary Pat Summitt in college and was the sixth pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She played with Phoenix and San Antonio in the WNBA.

Jackson was selected to the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. 

