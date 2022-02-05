Eufaula retires Gwen Jackson's No. 23 jersey in Friday ceremony

After more than 20 years after her high school playing career, former Eufaula High girls basketball standout Gwen Jackson had her jersey number 23 retired Friday in a ceremony in the school's gym.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson, one of the most dominating centers in Wiregrass history, was named the state's Miss Basketball winner in 1998 during her senior season when she averaged 31.1 points a game.

Jackson played at the University of Tennessee under the legendary Pat Summitt in college and was the sixth pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She played with Phoenix and San Antonio in the WNBA.

Jackson was selected to the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.