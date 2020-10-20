Eufaula softball coach Clements dismissed

“I am not a bad person. I am not a racist like these people are trying (to make) me.”

Clements said Eufaula officials offered to have him resign his positions, but he refused.

“They offered me a couple of deals to resign, but I wasn’t going to resign because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Clements said.

Clements said he wasn’t sure what he was going to do now following Thursday’s board action, but said he was exploring legal avenues, though no decision had been made.

He added he did not expect to return to Eufaula.

“I don’t know why anybody has done this to my family and myself, but they have,” Clements said. “We are just taking it day-by-day and see where the God Lord leads us next, but it won’t be with this school system, that is for sure.”

Clements, whose family has a long history with the Eufaula City Schools, later added, “Obviously, I won’t be at Eufaula City Schools anymore. The Good Lord has plans for my family and myself and it doesn’t include Eufaula City Schools. It took a while to come to grips with that, but I have come to grip with it now and we are ready to move forward.”