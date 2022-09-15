 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eufaula splits in flag football action

  • Updated
Eufaula lost to Opelika 20-14 in overtime and beat Booker T. Washington 19-0 on Thursday in high school girls flag football action in Opelika.

In the first game, the two teams were tied at 14 after regulation. Eufaula got the ball first on the 10-yard line and couldn’t score in four tries. Opelika then scored on third down on its series to win the game.

For Eufaula, Nylah Green scored a 70-yard run and Iyauna Gordy on a 40-yard run.

In the win over BTW, Eufaula got touchdowns off Heaven Duckworth scoring passes of 20 to Quanneshia Walton and 25 yards to Jamorina Henderson plus a Walton 15-yard run.

