Eufaula twins Caleb and Josh Paige sign to play at Florida State College in Jacksonville

Eufaula twins Caleb and Josh Paige have played basketball together on the same teams all their lives.

They will continue doing so on the college level after the two Tiger standouts signed last week to play at Florida State College, a junior college in Jacksonville, Fla.

Both senior 6-foot-4 guards had offers to play at smaller Division-I programs as well most every junior college in Alabama and a handful of JUCOs in Florida. Only a few, however, offered the two in a package deal. Florida State College was one of those programs.

“It was priority that we wanted to go to the same school,” Caleb Paige said.

The Blue Wave are led by coach Frank Burnell, a FCSA (State of Florida) Basketball Hall of Fame coach was has guided JUCO teams since 1993.

“I feel it is a great choice for me and my brother,” Josh Paige said. “I feel like it will help us get to the next level and it will help us in life.

“I trust Coach Burnell. He has a lot of connections down there with the Florida state universities. I believe with his connections we can get up there (to the next level).”

Josh added of FSC, “I liked the school, the housing and the campus. They also gave us the best scholarship (offer).”

Caleb noted that offer was a full scholarship ride to FSC.

“It is a great school,” Caleb said. “Coach Burnell will be a great coach to help us with playing at the next level and getting us ready to play at that next level.”

The two Paiges were an integral part of Eufaula’s basketball success the past four years, helping the Tigers to a 112-22 record. The two played major roles on both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 state semifinal teams. Caleb has been a three-year starter and Josh a two-year starter, though the latter started a handful of games as well during his sophomore season.

The brothers, who both play the point guard position but can also play the two guard spot, posted similar numbers this past season in helping Eufaula to a 31-4 record and to the Class 6A regional finals. Caleb, who missed a couple of games with an injury, averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals over 33 games, while Josh averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals over 35 contests.

Both players were named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team for the 2021-22 season. Both were also honored on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A state team with Caleb earning second-team accolades and Josh third-team honors.

Their numbers were even more similar as juniors. Both averaged 14.4 points a game with Caleb scoring just two more points than Josh. Josh averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals, while Caleb averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The two helped Eufaula to a 29-6 record and to the Class 6A state semifinals during their junior season.

“Josh is more of a better defender as far as on the ball and the perimeter, but Caleb is a good off-the ball defender,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “Both are good at taking charges on defense. Both shoot well and both can shoot the three. Caleb is more of a physical player.”

Smith said several in-state D-I programs, like North Alabama and Troy, expressed interest early, but tailed off that interest when learning that the two were twins at the same position and that they wanted to play together.

“The hardest thing was getting them (to a school) together,” Smith said. “If they had gone separate, I think they would have some four-year school offers. A lot of schools didn’t have a package for them together or a type of scholarship. Also, a lot of teams don’t have two point guards come in (the same recruiting class).”

Having played together so long, the two have developed a chemistry that opponents had a hard time matching.

“We know each other’s moves and where each other will be on the court before everybody,” Caleb said. “I trust him more than anybody else. If I know somebody isn’t going to step up or help me out, I know he will.”

Smith expects to see the two playing at a higher level in two years, especially if they are able to help the Blue Wave win games.

“I think they can go in and put their handprint on the program,” Smith said. “And if they go there and win, that increases their opportunity to continue playing together (at the next level).”