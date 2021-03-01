Eufaula 'went down swinging' in three OT loss to Mountain Brook

The teams finished regulation tied at 51 and were tied at 56 and 61 after the first and second overtime.

On the first play of the third overtime, Eufaula’s Rodarious Thomas was called for a reach in foul near halfcourt on Mountain Brook’s Rayven Turner, resulting in his fifth foul.

Thomas, who had a game-high 18 points, was one of six players to foul out in the foul-plagued game that featured 55 fouls. Four of the players were from Eufaula and two from Mountain Brook. The Spartans hit 25-of-41 at the foul line (61 percent), while Eufaula hit just 12-of-19 (63.2 percent).

An inability to hit threes hurt Eufaula, which made just 5-of-31 attempts compared to 5-of-15 for Mountain Brook, which used its motion offense to look more for drives and drawing fouls. Mountain Brook also outrebounded Eufaula 45-35, though it did have 25 turnovers to the Tigers’ 18.

“Rah Rah (Thomas) fouling out was huge,” Smith said. “Josh (Paige) getting in foul trouble was huge, but we didn’t shoot the ball extremely well, too, and that hurt us. We didn’t do a good job of rebounding the ball either. I wanted to win the turnover and rebounding battle and we didn’t do that.”

Turner knocked down both free throws after the Thomas foul to put the Spartans up 63-61.