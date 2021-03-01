Eufaula 'went down swinging' in three OT loss to Mountain Brook

BIRMINGHAM - Eufaula’s bid to reach the Class 6A state championship game came to a painful end Monday night with a dramatic three-overtime 66-63 loss to Mountain Brook.
The Spartans outscored the Tigers 5-2 in the third overtime, including the last three points. Eufaula had a last-play chance to force a fourth overtime, but Caleb Paige’s 3-pointer banged off the rim and Mountain Brook celebrated a hard-fought win.
Eufaula, ranked eighth in the state, finished the season 28-6. No. 2 Mountain Brook (29-6) advanced to its fourth straight state championship game, but its first in Class 6A after three years of 7A finals. The Spartans will play Spanish Fort in Wednesday morning’s final.
“We had all the chances to win the ball game despite all of that (foul trouble), but we didn’t capitalize on some opportunities,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “At the end of the day, we went down swinging.
“I am just proud of my boys in how they fought and played today and all season long. I don’t want to take that away from them. I know the end wasn’t what we wanted but we put it out there all on the line and on the table.”
“What an unbelievable game by both teams,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said. “In a game like that it is hard to see anybody lose, but that is sports.”
The teams finished regulation tied at 51 and were tied at 56 and 61 after the first and second overtime.
On the first play of the third overtime, Eufaula’s Rodarious Thomas was called for a reach in foul near halfcourt on Mountain Brook’s Rayven Turner, resulting in his fifth foul.
Thomas, who had a game-high 18 points, was one of six players to foul out in the foul-plagued game that featured 55 fouls. Four of the players were from Eufaula and two from Mountain Brook. The Spartans hit 25-of-41 at the foul line (61 percent), while Eufaula hit just 12-of-19 (63.2 percent).
An inability to hit threes hurt Eufaula, which made just 5-of-31 attempts compared to 5-of-15 for Mountain Brook, which used its motion offense to look more for drives and drawing fouls. Mountain Brook also outrebounded Eufaula 45-35, though it did have 25 turnovers to the Tigers’ 18.
“Rah Rah (Thomas) fouling out was huge,” Smith said. “Josh (Paige) getting in foul trouble was huge, but we didn’t shoot the ball extremely well, too, and that hurt us. We didn’t do a good job of rebounding the ball either. I wanted to win the turnover and rebounding battle and we didn’t do that.”
Turner knocked down both free throws after the Thomas foul to put the Spartans up 63-61.
Caleb Paige missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing play for Eufaula, but Tyon Mitchell stole a pass and converted it into a fastbreak layup to knot the score at 63 with 3:06 left.
Mountain Brook’s Bo Barber drove for a layup with 2:41 left, putting the Spartans up 65-63.
Eufaula had several opportunities to tie or go ahead, but missed four shots, including a putback effort and a shot after Devin Fuller took a charging call – one of nine offensive fouls called on Mountain Brook as Tiger defenders set up well for charges.
After a miss by Eufaula’s Toney Coleman with 1:21 left, Mountain Brook worked the ball around, but had to call time out with 32.2 seconds left to avoid a turnover off a trap.
Following the time out, the Spartans again moved the ball quickly around, forcing a Eufaula foul with 8.7 seconds left. Barber made the first to make it 66-63, but missed the second, opening the door for a potential game-tying three.
Caleb Paige fired up a three off the right of the key, but it missed. Greg Palmer grabbed an offensive rebound, but the horn sounded to end the game.
Barber led the winning Spartans with 15 points, most off 10-of-14 at the foul line, and four assists. Julius Clark had 11 points. Turner and Mac Swoger both had 10 points with Turner earning 13 rebounds and Swoger eight.
Thomas led Eufaula with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. The Paige twins – Caleb and Josh – followed with 17 and 12 points. Caleb Paige also had six rebounds and four assists.
The Tigers had a three-point lead at 51-48 with 1:24 left in regulation after two free throws plus an ensuing steal and fastbreak layup by Thomas.
After a Eufaula timeout following the Thomas layup, the Tigers’ Palmer was called for a technical foul for reaching at the ball over the inbounds line. Barber made 1-of-2 free throws, cutting it to 51-49.
On the ensuing play, Mountain Brook’s Swoger converted a layup off a backdoor play with 57 seconds left to tie the game at 51.
An offensive foul off an illegal pick with 38.6 seconds left prevented Eufaula from a chance at going in front, but the Tiger defense stepped up as Thomas and Caleb Paige both blocked a Turner shot in the final seconds, forcing the game to the first overtime.
The teams traded points in the overtime and it was tied at 56 after two Fuller free throws with 1:06 left.
An offensive foul by Mountain Brook gave it back to Eufaula, but Coleman missed a three-pointer.
The Tigers got a second chance when the Spartans’ Barber was called for a traveling violation with 5.1 seconds left. Caleb Paige worked up court, but couldn’t get a shot off before the horn, sending it a second overtime.
Both teams traded baskets to start the second overtime – Clark for Mountain Brook and Palmer for Eufaula – before Turner scored over Caleb Paige to put the Spartans up 60-58.
However, the Tigers seized the lead at 61-60 off a 3-pointer by Caleb Paige off a Palmer assist with 1:01 left. It would turn out to be the Tigers’ last lead.
Mountain Brook’s Charlie McKinnon drove and was fouled with 21.4 seconds. He made 1-of-2 to tie the game at 61.
Caleb Paige, like he did in the first overtime, had a chance to win it for Eufaula, but missed an off-balance jumper off the right side of the lane.
That put the game into triple overtime.
The margin never got bigger than six points during the game (Eufaula 38-32, 40-34 in third quarter). Mountain Brook led 15-14 at the end of one, but the Tigers led 29-26 at halftime and 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“I am just proud of the seniors,” Smith said. “They have raised the bar and expectations of the program. This is the first time in Eufaula history that the boys have been to the final four three out of four years.”