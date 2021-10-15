Eufaula wins two; Dothan loses two in girls flag football action

Eufaula rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit and defeated Dothan in overtime 19-13 in AHSAA girls flag football action Thursday in Eufaula.

Eufaula also edged Smiths Station 14-13. Dothan lost to Smiths Station 13-12.

In the Eufaula-Dothan contest, the teams finished regulation tied at 13. In the overtime, both teams have two plays to score from the 3-yard line.

Eufaula scored on a Brooke Hallman to Iyauna Gordy for a touchdown on its series, but the Tigers failed on the conversion attempt. After a bobbled snap ended its first play, Dothan’s last play was intercepted by Hallman to preserve the game for EHS.

Dothan seized a 13-0 lead off Reecy Beacham touchdown passes to Jayvia Carter and Amiyah Rollins in the first half. Dothan converted one of the extra points on a Beacham to Saniyah Fletcher pass.

Eufaula rallied behind a Heaven Duckworth to Hallman TD pass and a Hallman scoring pass to Gordy score.

Eufaula intercepted four Dothan passes in the game, two each by Hallman and De’Jiah Williams.

Eufaula (5-2) is off until the region tournament in Smiths Station on Oct. 27-28.