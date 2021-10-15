Eufaula wins two; Dothan loses two in girls flag football action

Eufaula rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit and defeated Dothan in overtime 19-13 in AHSAA girls flag football action Thursday in Eufaula.
Eufaula also edged Smiths Station 14-13. Dothan lost to Smiths Station 13-12.
In the Eufaula-Dothan contest, the teams finished regulation tied at 13. In the overtime, both teams have two plays to score from the 3-yard line.
Eufaula scored on a Brooke Hallman to Iyauna Gordy for a touchdown on its series, but the Tigers failed on the conversion attempt. After a bobbled snap ended its first play, Dothan’s last play was intercepted by Hallman to preserve the game for EHS.
Dothan seized a 13-0 lead off Reecy Beacham touchdown passes to Jayvia Carter and Amiyah Rollins in the first half. Dothan converted one of the extra points on a Beacham to Saniyah Fletcher pass.
Eufaula rallied behind a Heaven Duckworth to Hallman TD pass and a Hallman scoring pass to Gordy score.
Eufaula intercepted four Dothan passes in the game, two each by Hallman and De’Jiah Williams.
Eufaula (5-2) is off until the region tournament in Smiths Station on Oct. 27-28.
Eufaula 14, Smiths Station 13: Eufaula scored with 2 seconds left in the first half off a double pass from Hallman to Duckworth to Gordy to go ahead 14-13 and the margin held up through the second half.
The Tigers other score was a Duckworth to Quannesia Walton TD pass.
Smiths Station 13, Dothan 12: Dothan was driving late in the game, but Smiths Station intercepted a pass to seal the win.
For Dothan, Anika Kindred threw a touchdown pass to Jayvia Carter and also rushed for a touchdown.
Dothan (1-3) travels to Opelika on Tuesday to face Russell County and Opelika.