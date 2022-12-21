Eufaula's Pierre inks with Alabama; Screws with Georgia Tech

EUFAULA – When Eufaula's Patrick Screws signed with Georgia Tech and Yhonzae Pierre with Alabama on Wednesday, it marked the continuation of the lifelong friends accomplishing something next to each other.

“Me and Patrick have been buddies since the bottle, you know?” Pierre said. “We grew up with travel basketball, baseball and Pee Wee football, so it felt good to sign with my day one partner.”

Screws said, “It was great. Since childhood, we grew up together and then to this moment now we’re still together and going to Power 5 (schools). I’m just blessed.”

For Eufaula first-year head coach Jerrel Jernigan, who was a star for the Tigers before playing at Troy and then in the NFL for the New York Giants, watching the two sign signaled the program is on the right path.

“Everybody can see that we produce not only on-the-field athletes, but in the classroom too,” Jernigan said. “With them both making their grades and getting the chance to sign during the early signing day, that lets everybody know we’re trying to get Eufaula football back to what it used to be.”

Pierre is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher/tight end who compiled 64 tackles as a senior with 23 of them being for losses, including 10 quarterback sacks. As a tight end, he caught four passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

In signing with Alabama, he attained a longtime dream for both himself and his father, who passed away this past year.

“When I was a child I went to an Alabama camp and ever since then, I knew I had to put in that work to be where I wanted to be,” Pierre said. "When that chance came, I took it and the rest is going to be history. Alabama is a good school academic-wise and everybody up there is cool and I have a good relationship with everybody, and especially with the coaches. They’re going to put me where I need to be.”

Pierre was especially proud to sign with the school his father thought so highly of.

“It just motivated me more because I know that’s what he wanted for me,” Pierre said. “That’s what he put me through my whole life to be prepared for it.”

Eufaula defensive line coach Robert Brown pushed the talented Pierre to succeed.

“This year he went through a lot with the passing of his dad, but I know most important his dad would only want this right here for him,” Brown said. “He always wanted him to play football at Alabama.

“This young man worked hard. Talent wasn’t a problem for him. The thing with him was pay attention to detail and learn how to practice.

“When I took the job this year, I told him, ‘I’m going to stay on you hard. I mean, I’m going to be on you.’ He bought in to this year and he worked his butt off. I’m so proud of him. The ceiling is high for him and the future is very bright.”

Jernigan believes Pierre is a perfect fit for Alabama.

“He played a little tight end for us and outside linebacker, so it’s a wonderful pick up for Alabama,” Jernigan said. “I think he’ll go up there and get a year in that weight room and put some weight on, his future is very bright.”

Screws is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman who graded out 97 percent with 100 pancake blocks as a senior.

It didn’t take him long to believe Georgia Tech was the right place for him.

“It wasn’t just about football; they’re more about education as well,” said Screws, who plans to major in business marketing. “Instead of just going for football, I can get a two in one.

“I took my OV (official visit) there and it felt like home to me and I said, ‘Why not.’ I have just loved it ever since and the bond gets closer every day.”

Screws is a player who has worked hard to get in position to earn a scholarship to a major college football program.

“Early on in his sophomore and junior year, a lot of coaches were saying he was too big and needed to lose some weight and he worked tremendously hard in the weight room conditioning-wise in football and on the basketball court to trim down,” Jernigan said.

“We’ve moved him around. He played center last year for us, then we moved him to a tackle, then he can play guard too. That’s the good thing about Pat … I mean he can be utilized at different positions.”

Eufaula offensive line coach Jarrod Kornegay talked about the work ethic of Screws.

“Whenever Pat got up here in the ninth grade we saw this big ol’ kid, so the size wasn’t ever the problem,” Kornegay said. “He comes out there and always had a smile on his face and kept working and kept working and was like, ‘Coach, what do I need to do to get recruited,’ because he’s a sophomore and he’s starting and he’s not getting a ton of recruitment.

“And I said, ‘We’ve got to lose some weight.’ He lost 60 pounds in one year. He comes back his junior year and he’s like 305, something like that. And he’s like, ‘Coach, what do we need to do?’

“Georgia Tech is not only getting a great kid, a great student, a great athlete – he’s like a pillar in our community. We’re so proud of him.”

Both players are grateful for the opportunity ahead.

“It means a lot, especially where I’m from,” Screws said. “Not a lot of people get a lot exposure like this, but I’m just blessed to be in this situation. It’s like the legacy keeps living on through me and Yhonzae.

"It was a rough journey; I’m not going to lie. My coaches and family kept motivating me. I just prayed to God about it and kept putting in that work.”

Pierre hopes to be a good role model for others to follow.

“It’s a lot of representing and putting on for the town and being a good person for the town,” Pierre said of what the signing meant for him.