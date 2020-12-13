Eufaula's Townsend catches three passes in Alabama win over Mississippi in all-star game

The hosts got their first break when Hinton picked off a Mississippi pass on the second play of the game to give Alabama the ball at the Mississippi 15-yard line. However, Mississippi’s defense stiffened and on fourth down at the 10, Spain Park place-kicker Drake Tabor missed wide left on his 28-yard attempt.

Alabama took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when quarterback Will Crowder of Gardendale found big-play receiver Christian Lewis of Pleasant Grove in the right corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 63-yard drive at the 1:33 mark.

Alabama took a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter when Tabor booted a 25-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 82-yard drive with 1:07 left before intermission.

Alabama settled for a 27-yard field goal by Tabor in the third quarter to take a 13-0 lead at 2:23 in the period.

Lawrence, who was named the Mississippi game MVP, had a 94-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter to cut the Alabama lead to 13-7. He finished with a game-high 12 tackles.

Alabama answered with Lewis making a spectacular grab of Crowder’s 11-yard pass and then tight-rope walking the end zone line for his second TD. He finished with four catches for 57 yards.