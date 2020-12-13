Eufaula's Townsend catches three passes in Alabama win over Mississippi in all-star game

MONTGOMERY – Alabama’s All-Stars ended a three-year drought Saturday afternoon with a convincing 19-7 win over the visiting Mississippi All-Stars in the 34th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic at Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon.
Alabama, coached Steve Mask of St. Paul’s Episcopal, used a big-play defense and time-consuming offense to pile up 357 total yards to Mississippi’s 133.
Eufaula wide receiver Jay’Juan Townsend was the Wiregrass’ lone representative at the game and had three receptions for 25 yard. Townsend is a South Alabama verbal commitment.
The Alabama secondary, led by Alabama’s game MVP Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson Valley, had an All-Star Classic record five interceptions. Alabama got two interceptions from McKinstry and Saraland DB Terrente Hinton and one by Auburn’s Noah Warren. The three standouts had 120 yards in interception return yardage.
McKinstry had three catches for a team-leading 76 yards and also had 26 yards on two interception returns.
The AHSAA and Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) manage the game with the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC). The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning in three overtimes 24-21. The 34th game Saturday improved Alabama’s record in 23-11 overall.
The hosts got their first break when Hinton picked off a Mississippi pass on the second play of the game to give Alabama the ball at the Mississippi 15-yard line. However, Mississippi’s defense stiffened and on fourth down at the 10, Spain Park place-kicker Drake Tabor missed wide left on his 28-yard attempt.
Alabama took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when quarterback Will Crowder of Gardendale found big-play receiver Christian Lewis of Pleasant Grove in the right corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 63-yard drive at the 1:33 mark.
Alabama took a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter when Tabor booted a 25-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 82-yard drive with 1:07 left before intermission.
Alabama settled for a 27-yard field goal by Tabor in the third quarter to take a 13-0 lead at 2:23 in the period.
Lawrence, who was named the Mississippi game MVP, had a 94-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter to cut the Alabama lead to 13-7. He finished with a game-high 12 tackles.
Alabama answered with Lewis making a spectacular grab of Crowder’s 11-yard pass and then tight-rope walking the end zone line for his second TD. He finished with four catches for 57 yards.
Alabama had 19 first downs, 61 offensive plays and kept the ball for 28:35 of the game’s 48 minutes. Crowder finished 9-of-12 passing for 152 yards and two TDs. Trey Higgins of Oxford was 6-of-9 for 95 yards as Alabama finished 15-of-21 overall for 247 yards.
Jordan Mosley had one catch for 30 yards. Hewitt-Trussville’s Armoni Goodwin led all rushers with 68 yards on 11 carries. Tabor kicked two field goals and punted twice for 46.5 yards. Defensively, Hinton, Lee Hunter of Blount, Ian Jackson of Prattville and Deontae Lawson of Mobile Christian had five tackles each for Alabama.
