Eufaula's Upshaw returning to Falcons as an intern coach for preseason

Five years after last playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Eufaula native Courtney Upshaw is returning to the NFL team – as a coach.

Upshaw, a 2008 Eufaula High graduate who later was an All-American at Alabama and a six year veteran in the NFL with two Super Bowl game appearances, was chosen by the Falcons as an intern coach as part of the Bill Walsh Coaching Diversity Fellowship. The program is designed to help minority coaches gain NFL coaching experience through training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps.

Upshaw was an assistant coach last year at Georgia’s Grayson High School in Lawrenceville, less than 35 miles from the Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch. The year before in 2020, Upshaw was defensive-line intern at UAB.

Upshaw was a linebacker standout at Eufaula High School, helping the Tigers to a 14-1 record and to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 2006 during his junior season when he had 96 tackles and three interceptions.

The following year as a senior despite constant game planning away from him, he earned 45 solo tackles, 20 assists, including 13 for losses and seven sacks, and also had three fumble recoveries. He also played tight end on offense and caught 20 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

He was named Alabama’s Class 5A Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and an ASWA Class 5A first-team all-state selection following his senior season.

He was a consensus top 150 high school player in the nation by most services, ranking as the No. 4 defensive end prospect in the country and the No. 29 player overall by ESPN.com.

A four-star recruit, he signed with Alabama as part of Nick Saban’s second recruiting class. He would finish his career with the Tide with 141 tackles, with 36.5 of those for losses. He also forced six fumbles and had an interception.

The biggest highlight came in the 2011 national title game when he was named the defensive MVP of the Tide’s win over LSU. Upshaw also won a national title with Alabama two years early as a sophomore when the Tide beat Texas. He earned first-team All-American honors as a linebacker from the Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

Upshaw was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as the 35th pick overall (early second round) in the 2012 NFL Draft and played four seasons for Baltimore (as a strongside linebacker) and two in Atlanta (2016-17 as defensive lineman).

While in the NFL, he played for two teams that reached the Super Bowl – the Ravens in his rookie season in 2012 and the Falcons in 2016. He won a Super Bowl ring with Baltimore, but lost with the Falcons, who let a 28-3 lead evaporate to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Upshaw signed with the New York Jets on June 14, 2018, after he participated in their minicamp on a tryout basis. But he began training camp on the non-football injury list and was released on July 28, 2018.

Upshaw was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.