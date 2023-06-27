Just three weeks after announcing his retirement as Auburn University at Montgomery’s baseball coach, Marty Lovrich is returning to coaching the sport – this time at the high school level.

Enterprise High School athletic director Trent Trawick confirmed the school hired the former college coach of more than 30 years as the Wildcats new head baseball coach during an Enterprise School Board meeting on Tuesday night. He replaces Matt Whitton, who resigned earlier this month.

Lovrich, who will also teach physical education at the school, has spent the last 33 years in college baseball, including the last eight years as head coach at AUM, where he compiled a 235-197 record in leading the Warhawks from NAIA to Division-II. He guided AUM to two National NAIA Tournament appearances before the transition in 2019.

The Warhawks had two winning seasons in D-II under Lovrich, including a 30-21 season in 2022 which featured an 18-12 conference mark in the Gulf South Conference.

Prior to serving as the head coach at AUM, he was head coach for two seasons at Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, Ga., where he amassed an 85-37 mark and guided the program to the conference tournament title and to the NAIA World Series in 2014.

Overall, he has a career head coaching record of 301-203 in 10 seasons.

He was longtime assistant coach at AUM for 22 years before taking the SPSU job in Georgia.

Trawick said Lovrich rose to the top of the candidates that were interviewed for the EHS baseball job by him and principal Stan Sauls.

“He had a great resume and had collegiate experience,” Trawick said of hiring Lovrich. “He had won where he had been. We are looking for some stability and longevity. We felt of all the guys we interviewed – and when I say we, I mean me and Mr. Sauls did all the interviewing – that he was the best fit for the program at this time.”

Lovrich was a star catcher at AUM in 1989, where he hit .342 and helped the program to the first winning season in its history. The following year, Lovrich joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach, before being hired as an assistant coach in 1993.

He announced his retirement from AUM earlier this month.

During his tenures at AUM, he helped coach 34 All-Americans, 76 all-conference players and 25 professional baseball players.

He has won several coach of the year awards, including the NAIA Coach of the Year and ABCA Small College Division Coach of the Year in 2015 and the ABCA Diamond Regional Coach of the Year in 2016.

Cooper takes over EHS golf: Former Slocomb and Kinston head football coach Jon Cooper, a member of the Enterprise coaching staff since the spring, has been named the new Wildcats’ boys golf coach, succeeding veteran Rex Bynum.

Cooper, who is a science teacher at EHS, is more known for his head coaching roles in football, leading Slocomb to a 21-13 record from 2013-15 with three state playoff teams and guiding Kinston to a 5-5 record in 2017. He was also head coach at Appalachian near Oneonta in 2019-20 and at Corner located in Dora in 2022-2. He led Appalachian to a 7-12 record including 6-5 in 2019, and directed Corner to a 10-11 record before coming to Enterprise this spring as an assistant football coach.

He has also spent time as an assistant football coach at Charles Henderson, Daleville and served as the head coach at Enterprise Junior High.

In a related move, Doug Branson will remain as the girls golf coach at EHS.

The latest moves leave Enterprise with one remaining vacant head coaching spot with that in wrestling following the resignation earlier this month of Willie Fells. Trawick was hopeful that a hire would be made in that sport sometime in July.