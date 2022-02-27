Excitement builds for Houston Academy state tournament appearance

Before dawn arrives Tuesday, three buses full of people will depart the Houston Academy campus at 6 a.m. headed to Birmingham.
The buses departing will likely be the only activity early on the campus as school for the day is canceled.
A lot of other people will depart around the same time in their own vehicles for the same destination.
Yes, Raider fever is alive and well for the HA boys basketball team.
The Raiders boys make their first state semifinal appearance since 1991 on Tuesday morning in downtown Birmingham. They face Plainview at 10:30 a.m. at the renovated BJCC Legacy Arena in a Class 3A state semifinal.
The winner advances to the 3A state championship Friday at 2:15 p.m. against the Winfield-Southside of Selma semifinal winner.
“I love seeing the support,” Houston Academy senior Eian Coachman said on Thursday afternoon. “HA hasn’t made it this far in 30 plus years, so it is great to see the school coming out and supporting us. There are about 200 people (students) right now. They cancelled school that day, so more people can come support us. It will be great to see that many people come support us.”
Fellow senior Kamryn Mitchell added, “It is exciting to have that many people that are behind us on this road.”
For HA players, the chance to play for a state title was hitting home on Thursday, two days after securing the semifinal spot with a 56-53 double overtime win over Dadeville.
“It feels like a dream actually,” Mitchell said.
“Yea, it just sunk in” added senior Adam Kesserwani. “Absolutely surreal.”
After four months of practices and 31 games, the Raiders are one of the last four standing in Class 3A, something noted by Coachman.
“It is an insane experience to think about that there are so many teams in 3A and we are one of the final four teams that are going out there to play,” Coachman said.
Houston Academy brings a 22-9 record into Tuesday’s game. Plainview, ranked No. 2 in the state, is 29-6.
The Raiders advanced to the semifinals after two nail-biting finishes at the Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery. HA edged Montgomery Academy 45-44 on Kayden Mitchell’s last-second shot before beating Dadeville in the double overtime game.
“It has been a lot of stress, lot of worries and a lot of gray hairs,” said Coachman. “It has been stressful, but it has been fun.”
Kamryn Mitchell credited HA’s chemistry for pulling out the two games in the final seconds.
“When we are in tough situations as a team and we are in close-game situations, we work harder together,” Mitchell said. “We bring it in together. Other teams may have one player that might have to take one last shot, but we do it as a team.”
Reaching the state semifinal has exceeded the preseason expectations for the team, which finished 17-10 and reached the regional first round a year ago.
“I knew we would be area champs and I knew we could make it to the Sweet Sixteen,” Kesserwani said. “It is incredible that we have gotten this far. Now, I feel we can take it all the way to the state championship.”
Kesserwani, Mitchell and Coachman are the three lone seniors for the Raiders. Kesserwani, a 6-foot-5 center, and Mitchell, a 6-foot-4 forward, are two of the five starters and are the team’s top two rebounders. Kesserwani averages 7.2 boards a game and Mitchell 6.7.
Two freshmen and a sophomore round out the HA starting rotation. Kadyn Mitchell, Kamryn’s younger brother, is a freshman point guard who leads the team in scoring (15.3 a game) and in assists (5.1 a game). Corey Campbell is a sophomore guard who is second on the team with 10.1 points a game and is the team’s top 3-point shooter (34.1 percent, 68 made 3s). Rod Jackson, a sophomore guard, averages 9.0 points and is second on the team in assists (2.9 a game).
Kesserwani and Kamryn Mitchell add to the scoring with 8.5 and 8.3 points a game as the starters average 50.3 per game.
Malone Liddon, Camden Dyer and George Zeron have been key players off the bench for the Raiders.
“We trust each other a lot,” Kesserwani said. “The camaraderie is incredible. We have each other’s back on and off the court. I know if I am in trouble on the court and I need help, they will be right there. It is a level of trust that I don’t think other teams have. We are best friends on and off the court.”
The Raiders face a Bears team that is battle challenged. Plainview faced four state semifinalists during the season, winning three. They beat Class 5A Ramsay (70-53), Class 4A Haleyville (89-58) and 2A Section (76-55) and lost to 4A semifinalist Jacksonville (77-82). They also beat last year’s Class 2A champion Midfield (77-66), a No. 1 ranked team most of the year.
All six Plainview losses were to teams that made the regional postseason tournament in either Alabama or Georgia (played Columbia, Ga.).
Cole Millican, a 6-foot-2 senior guard and four-year starter, leads the Bears with 18.8 points a game. He was named the Class 3A state player of the year last season and is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,204 points.
Luke Smith, a 6-foot-5 junior forward and three-year starter, averages 13.8 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds a game, and Jonah Williams, a 6-foot junior guard and three-year starter, averages 13.3 points and has 343 career 3-pointers, including 107 in 268 attempts this year.
Some of their veteran players were part of state championship teams in both 2018 and 2019.
“We are trying to develop a battle plan of what will put us in the best position to be able to compete with these guys,” HA head coach Scott Whitaker said. “They have a good team. They have been there before, so the new factor won’t be as much of an issue as it will be for us.”
The 3-point shot is a major weapon for Plainview, which has attempted more threes (1,080) than twos (907) on the year. They average 30.9 3-point attempts a game, making 11.7 per contest. Overall, the Bears average 75.1 points a game. In 2018, they set the AHSAA state record for threes attempted (1,279) and made (467) in a season.
“They don’t shoot bad threes,” Whitaker said. “They shoot good shots. They have a plan in place it appears and they don’t overshoot it even though they shoot so many. They do it within the context of their offense. They are not just throwing up shots. They are lined up and taking good quality shots.”
Seven players have taken 70 or more threes on the season with two over 200 (Millican and Williams).
“When you watch the film, literally every player shoots it exactly the same motion,” Whitaker said. “You can’t identify them by how they shot because they are all identical (in shooting motion).”
Defensively, Whitaker said the Bears, “like to match up full-court and like to trap off the first inbound pass. They will trap anything in the backcourt. They pick up man-to-man when you get into the frontcourt.”
Though he knows his team has a challenge in facing Plainview, Whitaker is upbeat about his team.
“I feel good about them playing with their back against the wall,” Whitaker said. “When you get to this point in the season, your back is against the wall. You lose, you leave town. There is no time to regroup. I feel good about my guys playing in that type of situation. I feel good that they will come out and give it their best shot.
“This is one of those opportunities to play in a big game and a big environment. We have a lot of people coming back next year, so this is a great opportunity for them to get to see what it is all about. It is something that will stick with these guys and hopefully stick with the kids in our school and get them interested in a young age. It could propel our program forward.”