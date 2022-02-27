Excitement builds for Houston Academy state tournament appearance

Seven players have taken 70 or more threes on the season with two over 200 (Millican and Williams).

“When you watch the film, literally every player shoots it exactly the same motion,” Whitaker said. “You can’t identify them by how they shot because they are all identical (in shooting motion).”

Defensively, Whitaker said the Bears, “like to match up full-court and like to trap off the first inbound pass. They will trap anything in the backcourt. They pick up man-to-man when you get into the frontcourt.”

Though he knows his team has a challenge in facing Plainview, Whitaker is upbeat about his team.

“I feel good about them playing with their back against the wall,” Whitaker said. “When you get to this point in the season, your back is against the wall. You lose, you leave town. There is no time to regroup. I feel good about my guys playing in that type of situation. I feel good that they will come out and give it their best shot.

“This is one of those opportunities to play in a big game and a big environment. We have a lot of people coming back next year, so this is a great opportunity for them to get to see what it is all about. It is something that will stick with these guys and hopefully stick with the kids in our school and get them interested in a young age. It could propel our program forward.”