Expectations remain high at Elba

First-year varsity head coach Marc Sieving doesn’t have to worry about setting expectations at Elba.
Those are passed through the Tigers’ DNA, it seems, and they are always high. Sieving wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the history of this town, this school and this football program,” Sieving said the night he was hired in February. “I understand what the expectation is. I know you want to win and I know you want to win championships and that’s why I wanted the job.”
Working hard to meet those expectations also wasn’t a big concern. Sieving said the Tigers know how to work.
“They’re doing what we’re asking them to do, we just feel like we’re behind on everything that we’re doing,” Sieving said. “There’s other people in the same boat. We can’t use that as an excuse.
“We’re working hard every day. I feel we’re making progress every day. I’m ready to see what these guys can do. When we put the pads on, that brings a whole new element to it.”
Most of the Tigers’ returning starters – there are six on offense and seven on defense – are skill position players, including senior quarterback Jacquez Prince.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him. He’s a quiet-natured kid, but he’s a really hard worker,” Sieving said. “He’s taken to what we’ve been asking him to do really well. He’s smart and he’s an athletic-type guy. We’re going to expect him to help us run the football some, as well as throwing it around.”
Elba will certainly be run-first and a number of backs will be used in different roles. Collin Harrison is a bigger running back, Iverson Lane is the shifty, speedy type at wingback, and Chrystyile Caldwell is a fullback type who is very versatile.
“He’s like a fullback for us. He’s also a guy we’ll use out in space to throw the ball to,” Sieving said. “He’s a taller, bigger guy (6-1, 225). He’s one of those guys that has really good hands and he could be a matchup problem for some people in space. Also, he’ll block. That’s why we like having him in the backfield.”
One of the team’s leading receivers last year was Peyton McCart, who drew praise from the head coach with his ability to make plays without the football.
“I think he’s going to be a really good blocking receiver,” Sieving said. “We ask a lot of our receivers as far as the blocking goes. He’s a tall, rangy guy that can get loose and go up in space and get a ball.”
Each of those skill position players is counting on a young offensive line coming together and getting better as the season evolves. Collin Sauls is the only returning starter up front, although another experienced lineman will join the team around midseason after a summer motorcycle accident this summer.
“They’re young and they’re not real big,” Sieving said of the O-line. “We’re going to try to get them where they’re scrappy and help them out with angles and leverage and things like that to help out smaller guys. There’s nothing they can do about their size, but they give good effort and that can take them a long way.”
The coach said Sauls “hasn’t missed a day all summer.”
“I can tell he’s a real gritty player. He’s not the biggest player. He might be playing tight end or another spot somewhere else,” he said. “For us, he’s happy to be down there. He’s smart and he can get the job done. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Collin and want him to help bring some of those other guys along for us.”
Other prospective players on the line include center Whit Shehee, Jaden Juarez, Adin Rayborn, Kyle Smith and Cameron Skipper. Paxton Wise has the lead at tight end.
“Our No. 1 thing is to establish the run, always, but we’re definitely going to do some things with formations and use the field,” Sieving said.
Defensively, the names are basically the same for Elba, which moves up to Class 2A from 1A.
Caldwell, the 6-1, 225-pound senior, likely will move from defensive end or the edge to linebacker.
“We’re counting on him to be a force to be reckoned with,” Sieving said. “He’s a bigger player, physical. We’re definitely looking at him to lead our defense.”
The quarterback, Prince, likely is a college prospect perhaps at defensive back.
“He’s a guy that’s not going to come off the field,” Sieving said. “He’s got a following among the players, I think. They look to him a little bit. He’s not a vocal leader or anything like that. He’s one of the strongest players we have. He’s one of the hardest-working players we have. He stands out in that regard.”
Others in the secondary are likely to be safeties McCart and JT Coleman, who also will get reps at running back. Cover cornerback Byron Burks will play opposite Prince.
Lane is back at outside linebacker. Crahade Griffin, a sophomore, has a lot of promise on the defensive line.
“He’s a guy we’re excited about,” Sieving said of Griffin. “He started as a ninth-grader last year. He’s a guy we’re hoping can help us this year and for the next couple years.”
Wise will be at a linebacker spot.
In the kicking game, Caldwell and Prince are the leaders there, too.
“Chrystyile handled PATs last year. Of course, a lot of times they went for two,” the coach said. “Jacquez was holding and he kicked off and punted. JT (Coleman), Iverson (Lane), and Jacquez (Prince) were kick returners last year.”
The Tigers will play in the extremely competitive 2A, Region 2. Sieving said there are very talented teams in the region.
“Abbeville and Cottonwood are so athletic. Ariton’s a well-coached program. G.W. Long’s the same way. Geneva County has the kid (running back Emmanuel Henderson) that everybody’s after,” the coach said. “We’re going to have our hands full. We’re just working, focusing on us. Hopefully we can get to the point we get out there and compete against those guys and see what happens.”
He doesn’t want to speculate how the season will go. He expects Elba will be a much better team by the end of the season than it is at the start.
“Our team is going to evolve as the season goes,” Sieving said. “People are going to step up in different areas – and we’re going to need a lot of guys to do that on both sides of the ball.
“They’re all doing everything they can do – and I’m sure somebody will (step up). I just don’t know who it is. Preferably for us, we’d want it to be somebody on that offensive line. That’s what makes the machine go.”
TIGERS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Marc Sieving (1st year at Elba and as a varsity head coach)
>> 2019 record: 8-4 overall, 6-1 in Class 1A, Region 2, Class 1A second round of state playoffs
>> 2019 results: at Daleville (L, 28-38); Opp (W, 36-34); Pleasant Home # (W, 54-0); Kinston # (W, 40-14); at Florala # (W, 61-34); G.W. Long (L, 35-46); at Brantley # (L, 18-21); Georgiana # (W, 50-26); Red Level # (W, 63-14); at McKenzie # (W, 40-6). STATE PLAYOFFS: Marengo (W, 21-8); at Lanett (L, 6-44)
>> Points scored/per game: 452/37.7
>> Points allowed/per game: 285/23.8
>> Returning offensive starters (6): QB Jaquez Prince (Sr. 5-9, 170); RB Chrystyile Caldwell (Jr., 6-1, 225); WB Iverson Lane (Sr., 5-10, 180); RB Collin Harrison (Sr., 5-11, 185); WR Peyton McCart (Jr., 6-1, 170); OL Collin Sauls (Jr., 5-10, 190)
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Crashade Griffin (So., 5-11, 230); DL Kyle Smith (So., 5-11, 205); LB Paxton Wise (Jr., 5-9, 180); LB Iverson Lane (Sr., 5-10, 180); LB Chrystyile Caldwell (Jr., 6-1, 225); DB Bryon Burks (Jr., 5-10, 1600; DB Jaquez Prince (Sr. 5-9, 170).
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Daleville
Aug. 28 at Opp
Sept. 4 at G.W. Long #
Sept. 11 Zion Chapel #
Sept. 18 at Cottonwood #
Sept. 25 Providence Christian
Oct. 2 Geneva County #
Oct. 9 at Abbeville #
Oct. 16 at Ariton #
Oct. 23 Houston County
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region games
