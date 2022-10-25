Family of Early Walker reiterates support for Dothan football coach Kennedy

The family of Early Walker wants to reiterate they support Dothan High football coach Jed Kennedy and are satisfied with the punishment handed down of a one-week suspension, which resulted from Walker being thrown to the ground by the coach on the sidelines last Friday.

“We just want this (issue) to be put to rest and let the coach do his job,” said Early’s brother, Charlie Walker, during a phone interview with the Dothan Eagle on Tuesday.

“We respect the coach; we think he’s a great coach. He has changed the program and it’s up on a rise now. We really love the coach.”

Early Walker, who attended Dothan High and has been a volunteer staff member since the 1970s, stepped too close to the sidelines in the Wolves’ game against Opelika during what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown run for Dothan. A penalty flag was thrown for sidelines interference.

The incident that followed of Kennedy grabbing Walker and throwing him to the ground on the sidelines made local, statewide and national news, especially once a video of the incident went viral Saturday.

During a press conference Monday, school officials, including Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, said Kennedy was being suspended for this week and Justin Jones would be the interim head coach when Dothan plays in Montgomery against Jeff Davis on Thursday night in the regular-season finale.

However, there continues to be outrage from some in the community who believe Kennedy should have been fired following the incident.

Two Dothan City Schools board members – Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones – have scheduled a press conference Wednesday at North Highland Baptist Church at noon regarding Kennedy.

“I don’t even know them but I heard their names today,” Charlie Walker said of the board members. “We’re dead set against it (the press conference) and we won’t be attending it.”

Throughout the years, Early Walker would go to Dothan High during school days and help around the fieldhouse, which was named in his honor during a ceremony in 2016. When Dothan and Northview consolidated and began using the Northview campus for the high school, he continued his volunteer duties at what’s now Dothan Prep Academy. During football season, Early Walker has continued his longtime role of helping in a manager role of sorts on game nights.

“The school has taken care of Early as one of their own,” Charlie Walker said. “I mean, Early goes to that school and we don’t have to worry about where he is or what he’s doing.

“A lot of people are beginning to bother Early by calling him and asking him questions. They don’t need to be bothering him, you know? If they have a question, they can call me and we can discuss everything.”

Charlie Walker said he was at the game Friday night but had left before the incident occurred. There were other family members still present.

He believes Kennedy just got caught up in the heat of the moment. While a penalty flag was thrown for Walker being too close to the field, it didn’t negate the touchdown and Dothan won the game against Opelika 14-7.

“He apologized to Early immediately,” Charlie Walker said. “He apologized to Early in front of the team. He came by the house and apologized to us personally. We don’t have nothing against the coach.

“We were never upset. It’s something that just happened. I played football myself, so I kind of understand the game.”

Charlie Walker appreciates that people think so highly of his brother and can understand why they may show displeasure with the coach, but the family stands by Kennedy and the decision of the suspension.

“The media … people on Facebook and all this other stuff is making it something that it is not,” he said. “We are happy with every decision that has been made. We just figured there should be no more punishment against the coach.”