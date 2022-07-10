Family teamwork for Cottone at USTA Boys 14 National Clay Court Championships in Dothan

Rosana Vecchione lathered her son’s face with sunscreen before pulling out a spray bottle and applying some more to his arms while he talked on his cell phone before a tennis match Sunday afternoon at the Azalea Swim & Tennis Club in Dothan.

“I always want the best for him,” Vecchione said. “When he plays, if he wins or if he loses, for me the best part is feeling very proud of him.”

While the success of her son, 13-year-old Gabriel Cottone of Miami, may mostly revolve on how he performs on the court, having him ready before the match is also important.

“For all the matches, I cook his food,” Vecchione said. “I bring all the food. Every lunch and dinner is my food, because all the food we found here is like fast food. He has to drink a lot of water and we use the sports water – electrolytes.”

Cottone is in town competing in the USTA Boys 14 National Clay Court Championships which began Sunday at three venues – Westgate Tennis Center, Azalea Swim & Tennis and Dothan Country Club – and lasts through next Sunday.

Cottone won his opening match Sunday morning against Ryan Roedl of Eugene, Ore., 6-4, 6-1 before playing in doubles competition later in the day.

The recipe for success on Sunday before he won in singles competition?

“Fruit and he had a lot of pasta,” Vecchione said. “I do the pasta, chicken and rice and then I make the salad for him.”

Cottone, who was born in Venezuela, said he began playing tennis when he was 3 and fell in love with the sport.

He arrived in Dothan Friday night after a long drive from Miami and spent Saturday getting prepared for the 192-player field which features players from throughout the country.

“I went to where we’re supposed to play and warmed up and was training and getting used to the courts and environments around here,” Cottone said.

“I have been playing really well. I played the Bobby Curtis (Level 3 Closed Championships in Orlando) and got finalists of consolation. My goal here is to reach quarterfinals, and if not, just do the best I can.

“I focus and just never give up.”

Cottone believes being used to the hot weather in south Florida may play to his advantage this week.

“I mean, I’m very used to the weather of how it’s super hot,” Cottone said. “Some people from other places like cold environments might not be used to it, you know?”

No matter what happens the rest of the week, Cottone enjoys interacting with some of the best tennis players in the country in his age bracket.

“It’s really fun seeing the people I know, because when we finish the matches we have fun or sometimes watch one of our friends,” Cottone said.

When it comes time for his match, his mother is sure to have him prepared.

“It’s hard work,” she said. “My role is to always support my son.”

Singles play in the tournament begins at 8 a.m. daily followed by doubles play concluding at approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and free for spectators to attend.