FATHER'S DAY FOURSOME: Street family unites at Future Masters

The memories came flooding back to Thomas Street when he turned off West Main Street and onto Cherokee Avenue leading up to the Dothan Country Club, home for 72 years to the Press Thornton Future Masters junior golf tournament.

“It all came back to me,” Street said of the initial trip back several years ago. “I did have to get directions, but once we turned off the main road, I vividly remembered the cars being parked along the side of the road; having a hard time finding a parking spot. It felt like you were 10 years old again coming down that road.”

While there have been changes to the golf course since Street played in the 1990s, much remains the same.

“I remember there was a big scoreboard down there and a booth of phones that I would call home and tell my mom about the round sometimes, that kind of thing,” he said. “You kind of forget the holes, and when you come back, I remember shots, I remember the kids selling lemonade on (hole) 12 and some of the homes back there.

“Some of the trees are still there, the out of bounds are still there that you remember hitting or being in. It’s just a neat feeling and always such a fun time.”