FATHER'S DAY FOURSOME: Street family unites at Future Masters

The memories came flooding back to Thomas Street when he turned off West Main Street and onto Cherokee Avenue leading up to the Dothan Country Club, home for 72 years to the Press Thornton Future Masters junior golf tournament.
“It all came back to me,” Street said of the initial trip back several years ago. “I did have to get directions, but once we turned off the main road, I vividly remembered the cars being parked along the side of the road; having a hard time finding a parking spot. It felt like you were 10 years old again coming down that road.”
While there have been changes to the golf course since Street played in the 1990s, much remains the same.
“I remember there was a big scoreboard down there and a booth of phones that I would call home and tell my mom about the round sometimes, that kind of thing,” he said. “You kind of forget the holes, and when you come back, I remember shots, I remember the kids selling lemonade on (hole) 12 and some of the homes back there.
“Some of the trees are still there, the out of bounds are still there that you remember hitting or being in. It’s just a neat feeling and always such a fun time.”
Street, now 42, is in town this week to watch and support his two sons – Emmett, age 12, and James, 9. Also along is Street’s father, Wesley, who used to roam the course watching his son, and now enjoys doing the same in watching his grandsons.
“It’s fun to be one generation removed, because he’s (Thomas) got the real pressure the parents feel, you know?” Wesley said with a chuckle.
The 11-12 and 13-14 age division competitors are set to tee off Sunday in the first of their three 18-hole rounds. The 10-under competitors begin the first of their two nine-hole rounds on Monday.
Thomas and Wesley look forward to spending Father’s Day together with Emmett and James in a setting that has meant so much to the family.
“It’s always been such a special tournament, special town and special place for us,” Thomas said. “I mean it really is, especially with Dad being able to come and to watch the kids and all of us being able to be here.”
Wesley recalls the first time he brought Thomas, and then later his younger son, Scott, to the Future Masters from their home in Valdosta, Ga. The family now resides in Thomasville, Ga.
“When he was about 8 or 9 we came over for the day and just scoped it out; saw the whole thing and liked it,” Wesley said. “I guess Thomas played the next year, and Scott started even younger. I mean, they loved it.
“It’s such a shining star; just a wonderful thing to have,” he added of the tournament.
Thomas was impressed by the setting surrounding the event when he played for the first time those many years ago.
“I remember coming and seeing the flags and players from all over the world would show up,” Thomas said. “It was a little bit intimidating, certainly at first, but lots of fun.”
Thomas brought a bag of memorabilia with him for the interview, which included some trophies and newspaper clippings from when he and his brother played in the tournament.
“It was a big deal to make the top 10, because if you made the top 10, you didn’t have to qualify the next year,” Thomas said. “I guess I was 12 years old and had tied for 10th place and back then we played off for 10th place. A guy made about a 50-footer on 1 and beat me. I had to qualify the next year and he didn’t. I remember that being a very disappointing feeling.”
Watching and playing against future PGA Tour pros sticks out in his mind.
“I remember Stewart Cink in a playoff with Chris Couch,” Thomas said. “Bubba Watson and Charles Howell were both in my age group and I played with them off and on through the years."
Just as Thomas will be watching his children play this week, it was always comforting to know his father was watching him during the Future Masters.
“He was always a wonderful supporter and taught both my brother and I the game and he continues with them,” Thomas said, glancing over to his sons. “He teaches them the game, rules and etiquette – all that comes along with it.”
This will mark the third year Emmett has played in the tournament.
“It’s a really fun tournament that you feel really proud if you get in, because they only allow a certain amount in,” Emmett said. “It’s very special to see all different kind of players.
“My dad and my granddad have taught me so much about golf, and I really love golf now. I love how you cannot be leading, but then have a great couple of holes and then you’re up there. It’s not like you’re down forever.”
James is excited to be playing in the tournament for the first time.
“Just seeing him (Emmett) play made me feel like I wish I was in that tournament, that it would be really cool to be in it, and now I am,” James said. “My dad taught me most everything and my granddad taught me a bunch of stuff too.”
Both young golfers said the mental part of the game is the toughest part.
“The mental game when you have a bad shot, it can be hard to not get mad,” James said.
Emmett echoed those sentiments.
“It’s hard when you hit a shot in the water,” Emmett said. “You’re just not happy. You want to take that shot back, but you’ve just got to move on and go to the next shot.”
Both Emmett and James know whatever happens in the coming days – good or bad – their father and grandfather will be close by in a supportive role.
“It’s so very cool,” Emmett said.
