BIRMINGHAM - Finishing runner-up is not easy to take after a state championship contest, but Charles Henderson head coach Timothy Fayson felt his team accomplished too much to not be proud Saturday afternoon.

Fayson’s Trojan boys basketball team gave unbeaten Valley its toughest test of the season, but fell short in a 54-50 loss to the Rams in the Class 5A state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

“No, we are not disappointed,” Fayson said. “I promise you not disappointed. This is great. We love this. This is where we expected to be. When I took over this program a year ago (before 2021-22), this is where we wanted to be.

"Last year, we made it to the regional finals. This year, we made it here to the finals. We didn’t come up (with the win) as they scored more points, but I will never let that undercut what we have achieved. It is a little disappointing (not to win), but it is a great day just to be here.”

Part of Fayson’s upbeat outlook can be traced to last year when he felt the Trojans had a better team of making it to Birmingham, but lost in the South Regional Tournament finals to Carroll.

“We lost 11 seniors from last year so nobody expected us to be here,” Fayson said. “My best team was probably last year. We didn’t make (it here) last year, so this group is special.”

The state runner-up finish was the second in three months for the Trojans, who finished second in 5A football this past fall. It was also the second runner-up finish in basketball, matching 1987.

Jywon Boyd, a junior who is one of seven players that were a part of both the football and basketball runner-up finishes, said it took a lot to make the finals in both sports, but the main thing was trusting in the coaches.

“Just us believing in all of our coaches,” Boyd said. “We believe in what coach Fayson is teaching us and in what coach (Quinn) Hambrite is teaching us. We just bought into everything they said.”

Boyd admitted losing in the finals a second time was hard, but saw a silver lining that could help for next year.

“It is not a good feeling to make it all the way and fall short, especially twice,” Boyd said. “The only thing I can say is we know what it takes to get here, so I am going to try to further my teammates to get better and hopefully we come back and win this next year.”

Charles Henderson finished the season with a 25-6.

Meanwhile, Valley, which could consolidate with LaFayette next year to form a new school, capped off a special season at 33-0.

The Rams, though, had to earn it Saturday against Charles Henderson. The final four-point margin was the second smallest for Valley, which won 27 of its games this year by double digits. It was the smallest in the postseason as the Rams won all five previous games by 19 or more points.

A five-minute scoring drought from midway in the third quarter to early in the fourth proved to be too much to overcome for the Trojans, who went from a 29-24 lead to a 38-29 deficit with 7:08 left to play.

Charles Henderson had to play catch-up from there. It got the margin down to three twice, but couldn’t get over the hump.

During the five-minute scoring spell, Charles Henderson missed all nine shot attempts and had four turnovers.

“We got away from our core principles of sharing the basketball,” Fayson said. “When you get in games like this, sometimes guys feel they have to do it themselves. We had been doing it all year as a team, but we got away from our core elements there.”

It didn’t help the Trojans that Valley’s 6-foot-5 junior forward Cam’Ron Dooley played lights out at the same time. Dooley, the eventual tournament Most Valuable Player, earned nine points, six rebounds, a steal and a block shot during the five-minute stretch.

Dooley, in fact, had a dominating second half, scoring all 19 of his points and earning 11 of his 12 rebounds in the final two quarters. He added two key defensive plays in the final two minutes.

“He is just a tremendous player,” Fayson said. “He came out and imposed his will in the second half.”

A putback by Jayden Spearman ended the CHHS scoring drought, but Ian Crim-Davis hit a right baseline jumper and Dooley converted a bank shot off the drive to give the Rams a 11-point lead (42-31) with 5:44 left, the biggest lead of the day for either team.

Charles Henderson scored eight straight to the cut the gap to three, but it took nearly four minutes to do so. Spearman hit a 3-pointer and a putback and Austin Cross hit a 3-pointer to help make it 42-39 with 1:54 left. It was Cross’ first made 3-pointer after going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Valley point guard Jamarious Martin scored in the lane to make it 44-39 with 1:39 left.

Charles Henderson’s Boyd hit 1-of-2 free throws, but seized a loose ball rebound after the miss. With a chance to cut it to two, he tried to shoot down low, but Dooley made one of his big defensive plays down the stretch, swatting the shot away.

Davis grabbed the block and was fouled. He hit a pair of free throws to extend the margin to six.

Dooley then came up with his other big defensive play, swiping a pass in the halfcourt set and racing down for a fastbreak layup, making it 48-40 Valley with 1:08 left.

Charles Henderson’s Cross was fouled on a 3-point attempt and buried all three free throws with 53.2 seconds left, closing the gap to 48-43.

Valley then made 3-of-4 free throws around a missed 3-point attempt by Cross, pushing the margin back to eight with 40.4 seconds left.

Cross and Boyd scored on fastbreak layups to bring the deficit down to 51-47 with 14 seconds left, but Valley’s Jay Harper hit two free throws with 10.6 seconds left to make it tougher on Charles Henderson.

Cross buried a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to make it a three-point deficit again, but Davis hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3.3 seconds left to seal the outcome for Valley.

The Rams were led by Dooley’s 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Davis delivered 13 points off the bench and Martin had 10 points. Brandon Thomas had a team-high 12 rebounds as Valley won the battle of the boards, 40-29.

Boyd paced Charles Henderson with 14 points. Cross, despite his shooting struggles, finished with 13. Spearman earned a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Charles Henderson’s Boyd and Spearman along with Valley’s Thomas and Dooley were all named to the all-tournament teams. Ramsay’s Jalen Jones and Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton were also selected.

Valley led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Charles Henderson had a 20-18 halftime lead, scoring eight straight points behind 3-pointers from Bray Jones and Tyler Charlton in the final three minutes.

The Trojans eased out to a 29-24 lead with 4:12 left in the third after a 3-pointer each from Mario Davenport, Spearman and Boyd, but the Trojans hit their scoring drought and Dooley and the Rams took over to seize a lead they didn’t relinquish.

Hobdy earns all-tournament honor: Charles Henderson girls basketball player KK Hobdy was named to the Class 5A All-Tournament team on Friday.

Hobdy, a senior, had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Trojans’ 68-38 loss Thursday to Pleasant Grove, which won the state title on Saturday over Arab 53-36.