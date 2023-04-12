Five area players – three girls and two boys – from the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been chosen to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball games this summer in Montgomery.

The area also had one area head coach selected to coach in the event.

All the players chosen for both the north and south teams are current juniors who will be seniors next year.

The three girls players chosen were Cottonwood 6-foot-2 center/power forward Saniya Keys, Eufaula 5-foot-10 forward/guard Jamariona Henderson and Enterprise 5-foot-5 guard Brooklyn Kemmerlin.

The two local boys players selected were Barbour County 6-foot-3 guard DyQuayshon Grubbs and Eufaula 6-foot-3 guard Toney Coleman.

In addition, Charles Henderson head boys coach Timothy Fayson was named one of the two South boys coaches.

The All-Star basketball games are scheduled during the week of July 17-22 in Montgomery.