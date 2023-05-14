The path to Oxford for the AHSAA State Softball Championships is now complete for five Dothan Eagle coverage teams.

Now, the five want to stay in Oxford for a while. More specifically, the five want to stay long enough to play on the Stadium Field of Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, the part of the sports complex used for a state championship contest.

The five local teams seeking to earn a spot in a championship game are Wicksburg in Class 2A, Ashford and Opp in Class 3A, Houston Academy in Class 4A and Enterprise in Class 7A.

Houston Academy is making a third straight state appearance and is trying to repeat as a state champion, this time in a higher classification after moving up from Class 3A to 4A during reclassification for this year.

The Raiders are in one of the most intriguing classifications at the state championships in Oxford – one that features a rarity – three returning state champions among the eight teams. In addition to HA, defending 4A champ Curry is in the 4A field along with last year’s 2A champion Orange Beach, which jumped up two classes in the recent reclassification.

The Raiders, by luck of the pre-set schedule made by the AHSAA before the season even started, is on the opposite end of the bracket as the other two champions, meaning a potential meeting in the winner’s bracket would come in the semifinals.

Houston Academy, the South Regional Tournament champion, opens with Cherokee County, the East Regional second qualifier, on Friday morning at 10:45 a.m. The winner faces the Brooks-Northside winner later Friday at 2:15 p.m., while the two losers meet in a losers’ bracket contest, also at 2:15 p.m. Brooks and Northside are making a second straight trip to the state tournament.

The other opening 4A match-ups are White Plains against Orange Beach and Prattville Christian, a state runner-up in Class 3A two years ago, versus Curry. Both of those games are also at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Three rounds of both winners’ brackets and losers’ bracket play in the double-elimination format are scheduled for Friday. The tournament resumes on Saturday with the championship game on the Stadium Field set for 5 p.m. A second championship game, if needed, would follow.

Wicksburg, competing at state for the first time since finishing as state runner-up in 2019, is the first local team that will grace the Choccolocco Park fields, opening the Class 2A tournament Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. The Panthers (43-10), the South No. 2 qualifier, meet Pleasant Valley, the East Regional first qualifier.

The winner faces the Thorsby-Sumiton Christian winner Tuesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. The losers of the two games meet also at 2:15 p.m. The other two opening 2A games are Hatton against Lamar County and J.U. Blacksher versus Ider.

Thorsby, Ider and Hatton are making a second straight state tournament appearance, while Lamar County and Sumiton Christian competed at state two years ago.

The 2A tournament championship is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the Stadium Field with a second title game, if needed, to follow.

The two local Class 3A teams, Ashford and Opp, open play on Wednesday. Ashford (25-12), a state tournament participant for the first time since 2009, opens against Plainview, while Opp (35-10), which last played at state in 2018, faces Piedmont in its opener. Both games are at 10:45 a.m.

Plainview, Ashford’s opening foe, is making a third straight state appearance. Two years ago, the Bears won the Class 3A state title. Piedmont, Opp’s first opponent, is making a second straight state tournament.

The Ashford-Plainview winner faces the Beulah-Mars Hill Bible winner, while the Opp-Piedmont winner plays the Danville-St. James winner. The same match-ups apply for the losing teams.

Beulah is making a third straight appearance. Mars Hill Bible was the Class 2A runner-up last year and is in 3A for the first time.

The 3A tournament championship game is Thursday at 5 p.m. with a second championship, if needed, to follow.

Enterprise (32-12-1), meanwhile, competes at a state tournament for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats open the Class 7A tournament at 9 a.m. Friday against Sparkman. The Enterprise-Sparkman winner plays Friday at 12:30 p.m. versus the winner of Fairhope against defending 7A champion Thompson. The two losers also meet at 12:30 Friday.

The other 7A opening match-ups are 2021 7A champion Hewitt-Trussville versus Daphne and Huntsville against Central-Phenix City.

The 7A title game is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the Stadium Field with a third game to follow, if needed.