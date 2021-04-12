Five local athletes honored at Bryant-Jordan Banquet

Five student-athletes in the Dothan Eagle coverage area were honored as regional winners with one honored as a class winner Monday night during the 36th Annual Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham.
The locals honored were Enterprise’s Maggie Bryan, Opp’s Taylor Carnley, Slocomb’s Ally Price, Abbeville’s Karly Hall and Ariton’s Jackson Baker.
All five were either regional scholar-athlete or achievement winners.
Baker was named the Class 2A winner in the scholar-athlete category.
Scholar-athlete awards are given to those who excel in academics and athletics and who show leadership as a student and in civic and church areas.
Achievement awards are given to students who have overcome obstacles or hardships either physically or of a personal nature to achieve a level of excellence relative to their academic and athletic ability.
The locals earning scholar-athlete honors were Opp’s Carnley and Ariton’s Baker. Enterprise’s Bryan, Slocomb’s Price and Abbeville’s Hall were achievement regional winners.
Overall 104 student-athletes statewide from Class 1A through Class 7A – all seniors – were honored as regional winners at Monday’s banquet. Half were honored in the scholar-athlete category, the other half as achievement winners.
Each regional winner earned a $3,000 scholarship and was eligible for their respective class award in their category and also for the state’s overall award in that category.
The winners in each class received an additional $3,500 scholarship. The state’s overall scholar athlete and overall achievement winners earned a minimum of $10,500 each in scholarship money, including $4,000 as an overall winner in addition to being a regional and class winner.
All of the scholarships awarded can be used at the school of the recipient’s choice.
More than $1 million in scholarships were awarded at Monday’s banquet through the Bryant-Jordan Foundation, named in memory of former University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and former Auburn University head football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan.
Founded in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program has awarded more than $13 million in college scholarship awards to more than 3,000 Alabama high school students.
Below is a look at some of the qualifications of the area’s regional winners:
Ariton’s Jackson Baker, a Class 2A, Region 2 scholar-athlete winner, competed in football, basketball and baseball. He has a 4.0 grade point average and is the school valedictorian. He made a 32 on the ACT.
He was a member of the Senior Beta Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Business Leaders of America.
Enterprise’s Maggie Bryan, a Class 7A, Region 2 achievement winner, competed in soccer (grades 7-12) and volleyball (9-10). She has a 4.16 weighted grade point average and ranks in the top 15 percent of her senior class (67 of 467).
She was a member of Cats for Christ, Chautauqua Girls Club, Student 2 Student, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a Wildcat Representative. She served as Interact Club Secretary, National Honor Society Vice President, Chautauqua Girls Club Recording Secretary and as soccer team captain.
Bryan excelled in athletics despite playing two seasons with snapping hip syndrome and a torn hip labrum. She later had complications from surgery that caused respiratory failures, a high fever, pneumonia and two stays in ICU at the hospital before recovering in time for her senior season.
Opp’s Taylor Carnley, a Class 3A, Region 2 scholar-athlete winner, competed in volleyball. She has a 4.12 weighted grade point average and ranks eighth in her senior class of 89.
She was a member of Cosmo Teens, Skills USA, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, Junior Ambassador, Mu Alpha Theta and was a peer helper. She was also Student Government Association Class vice president and volleyball team captain.
Slocomb’s Ally Price, a Class 3A, Region 2 Achievement winner, competed in basketball and was a cheerleader. She has a 4.45 weighted grade point average and ranks in the top five percent of her senior class.
She was a member of Senior Beta Club, Student Government Association, SHS Choir, SHS Drama, Warren Beck Leadership Program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Senior BASIC, Journalism Staff, Leaders in Athletics Mentoring Program and was a SHS Ambassador.
She was Senior Class vice president, Journalism Staff co-editor and captain for both cheerleading and basketball. She was named 2020 Slocomb’s High School Queen and Miss SHS 2021.
Price excelled in athletics despite dealing with diabetes. She also overcame the hardship of a major fire at home during her junior year.
Abbeville’s Karly Hall, a Class 2A, Region 1 achievement winner, competed in softball and track/field. She has 3.73 grade point average and ranks in the top 10 percent of her class.
She was a member of 4H, Alabama Lions Leadership Forum, Honor Roll, Key Club and Henry County Youth Leadership Council.
Hall excelled in athletes after overcoming early life family issues, including the loss of her father.