Five local athletes honored at Bryant-Jordan Banquet

Each regional winner earned a $3,000 scholarship and was eligible for their respective class award in their category and also for the state’s overall award in that category.

The winners in each class received an additional $3,500 scholarship. The state’s overall scholar athlete and overall achievement winners earned a minimum of $10,500 each in scholarship money, including $4,000 as an overall winner in addition to being a regional and class winner.

All of the scholarships awarded can be used at the school of the recipient’s choice.

More than $1 million in scholarships were awarded at Monday’s banquet through the Bryant-Jordan Foundation, named in memory of former University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and former Auburn University head football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan.

Founded in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program has awarded more than $13 million in college scholarship awards to more than 3,000 Alabama high school students.

Below is a look at some of the qualifications of the area’s regional winners:

