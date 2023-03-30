Four Northside Methodist wrestlers and one from Houston Academy have been named Scholar All-American award winners through the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.

Those recognized were Brayden Monk, David Bailey, Jesse Dyson and Tristin Robinson of Northside Methodist and Jack Jones of Houston Academy.

To qualify for All-American status, a wrestler had to have a 3.5 grade point average and be a letter winner in the sport.

In addition to the scholar honors, Northside Methodist’s Dyson was selected for the Leadership and Character award after a submission letter the school. The award is based off dependability, judgment, endurance, initiative, tact integrity, unselfishness, loyalty and courage, according to the NWCA and USMC release announcing the award winners.

Monk, Bailey and Dyson are all current juniors, while Robinson and HA’s Jones are both seniors.

Monk competed this past year in the 195-pound weight class, while Bailey wrestled at 132 pounds, Dyson at 138 and Robinson in girls 145-weight class. Houston Academy’s Jones wrestled in the 152-weight division.