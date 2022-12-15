Five years after wrestling start, Enterprise Kirk pushes past 100 wins

Five years ago as a sixth grader at Morgantown (W. Va.) Middle School, Cody Kirk got his introduction to amateur folkstyle wrestling.

He immediately fell in love with the sport.

“The wrestling team actually showed up in the cafeteria and did some examples (moves),” Kirk recalled. “They had rolled out the mats and showed all the students these moves. (Afterwards) my friend told me I should join, so I joined the wrestling team and I loved it.”

That initial spark was the beginning of what has been a highly-successful venture for Kirk, whose family moved to Enterprise less than a year later.

Now a sophomore who competes in the 152-pound weight division at Enterprise High School, Kirk earned his 100th career win last month and is 21-0 on the season as the Wildcats head into this weekend’s star-packed St. Nick Invitational in Richmond Hill, Ga., just outside of Savannah.

Kirk became just the second Enterprise wrestler to reach the century mark in career wins since the sport was reinstated in 2018-19. Zach McFarland, now a college wrestler at Brewton-Parker College in Georgia, reached 100 two seasons ago.

A member of Enterprise’s varsity team since his seventh-grade season, Kirk captured his 100th victory on Nov. 18 in the championship match of the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile, winning 3-1 in sudden death overtime over Hudson Sharon of Teurings Catholic (La.).

“It means a lot,” Kirk said. “I have worked really hard for it. I did a ton of work over the summer every day trying to get better.”

Coming off a state runner-up season at 138 pounds, Kirk has been like a machine in taking down opponents this season. Thirteen of his 21 wins have come by pin falls with another by a decisive 20-2 tech fall decision. He has also has one win by forfeit and another via DQ forfeit. Kirk has also won five decisions, including the OT win over Sharon, a state runner-up in Louisiana.

In addition to being 21-0, Kirk has won three tournament titles in as many tournaments — the Gulf Coast Classic, the Huntsville Invitational and most recently this past weekend at the Swede Umbach Tournament at Auburn High School.

Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said Kirk possesses a lot of traits that make him a highly-successful wrestler.

“Cody is always steady and sharp, very calculative, very intuitive and smart on the mat,” Fells said. “He is very efficient. He doesn’t give up any cheap points and he really controls the match for himself and allows the match to go the way he wants it to go. I am proud of how he is wrestling right now.”

Fells said the 100 career wins is a testimony to Kirk’s consistent work ethic in addition his wrestling abilities.

“Hat’s off to him. I say this all the time, ‘Consistency equals growth,’” Fells said. “To get 100, it shows the consistency and the persistency from him to go each day and get one percent better and do what it takes to get there (to 100 wins). That is hard to do. It is not easy to do.”

Kirk is constantly in a wrestling room, learning more moves and sharpening ones he already has in his repertoire.

“I practice here at the high school and practice at The Assassins (Wrestling Club),” Kirk said.

After finishing last season at the 96-career win mark, Kirk knew he was closing in the milestone at the start of the season. After three wins at the season-opening Gulf Coast Classic, he knew going to the finals that it could be his 100th win.

“Way before the match I was thinking about it, but as I was warming up, I wasn’t thinking about it,” Kirk said. “The only thing I was thinking about was that match and what I had to do to win.”

After ending regulation tied at 1-1, Kirk and Sharon went into overtime.

“I knew he was tired as I saw him breathing really heavy before overtime, so I knew I could shoot and score,” Kirk said.

Barely into the sudden death overtime, Kirk successfully attempted a sweep single and leg trip, putting Sharon to the mat for a two-point takedown just 18 seconds into the OT to win the match 3-1.

“I was just thinking about winning the title at that time,” Kirk said, who temporary forgot the 100th win until his mom reminded him. “The 100th win was like an awesome bonus to that win.”

On the mat, Kirk likes to describe his wrestling style as “passive aggressiveness.”

“If they shot, I will sprawl and score, but if I am shooting, I am going to score,” Kirk said.

The Wildcat wrestler feels he is especially strong in the neutral and bottom positions, though he constantly works on every phase.

“I think I can take most everyone down and I can stand up, so neutral and bottom are my best,” Kirk said.

Now with a career record of 117-27, he excelled in the sport right from the start. In his first year at EHS, he earned a 31-10 record at the 106-pound weight class, just missing by one win from reaching the Class 7A state tournament.

The following year, he earned that state tournament spot, doing so in the 126-pound weight class. He finished with 23-7 record and he went 1-2 in his first taste of the 7A state meet.

A year ago, he continued his rapid improvement in the sport, earning a 42-10 record and a spot in the state 138 weight class championship match in the AHSAA’s division of Class 7A. He lost in the finals to Grissom’s Jon Michael Turis 9-2.

Now a sophomore, Kirk is ready to take the next step.

“Be a state champ,” said Kirk quickly and shortly when asked about his goals for this season.

With an undefeated record still intact, Kirk admitted he has thought about having an unbeaten season, but it’s not his main thought.

“It is in the back of my mind,” Kirk said. “I hate losing. I am going to try my hardest not to lose.”

A three-sport athlete at Enterprise, Kirk also plays football (linebacker) and soccer (goalkeeper). He admits soccer was his first love, but it has changed now.

“It used to be (soccer) but I put all my time into wresting now and I just love the sport,” Kirk said.

He loves it so much now that he hopes to continue in it after high school.

“Yes sir, I want to do college wrestling,” when asked about his future of the sport.