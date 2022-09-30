Flag Football: Dothan shuts outs NMA

The Dothan Wolves defeated Northside Methodist 26-0 in girls high school flag football action Thursday at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Dothan led 14-0 at halftime after a Reecy Beacham to Shariza Klinger touchdown pass and an Aliceia Ransom touchdown run.

The Wolves padded the lead in the second half off a Jamie McCloud interception return for a touchdown and late Ransom 5-yard TD run.

Renae Woods, McCloud and Klinger all were credited with five tackles.

For NMA, Sydney Freeman had a long run to the 5-yard line in the first half, but the Knights couldn’t punch it in four tries. Freeman also had an interception on defense.