Flag Football: Eufaula shuts out Loachapoka

Heaven Duckworth threw two touchdowns and set up another with a long completion to lead Eufaula in a 21-0 road win at Loachapoka on Tuesday night.

The Tigers were also supposed to play Auburn, but Auburn elected to concentrate on its area game with Loachapoka.

Duckworth threw a 60-yard pass to Iyauna Gordy to set up a Jaleera Glover short TD run in the first half. Later in the half, Duckworth and Gordy combined on a 50-yard scoring pass. In the second half, Duckworth completed a 20-yard TD pass to Jamariona Henderson.

Defensively, Alaysia Forte had an interception in the second half.

