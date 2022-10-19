Flag Football Roundup: Dothan wins two matches; NMA falls in two matches

Dothan’s girls flag football team defeated Northside Methodist Academy 13-7 and Russell County 7-6 Tuesday at Russell County in Seale.

Against NMA, Aliceia Ransom scored both Dothan touchdowns on running plays. She also ran in the point after conversion on her first touchdown.

Versus Russell County, Reecy Beacham threw a touchdown pass to Dallas Pfister. Ransom ran in the extra point, which proved to be the difference in the game as Russell County failed to score on their conversion attempt.

Defensively, Josie Varner had two interceptions against Northside Methodist and Shariza Klinger had one interception. Varner’s second interception sealed up Dothan’s win.

NMA falls twice: Northside Methodist Academy lost two close games on Wednesday at Russell County, falling to the host Warriors 12-7 and to Dothan 13-7.

Versus Russell County, Dana Cool caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Sydney Freeman. Freeman also scored on the conversion.

Against Dothan, Freeman threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Mary Claire Morgan and the two also connected on a conversion attempt.

Defensively, Freeman had an interception versus Russell County.

The matches were the final ones this season for Northside Methodist, which finished its first year in flag football with a 2-6 record.