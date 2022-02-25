Fleming resigns as Dothan Wolves boys basketball coach

Back in June 2019, Janasky Fleming was named the first Dothan Wolves boys basketball coach following the consolidation of Dothan and Northview high schools.
On Friday, the tenure ended as Fleming resigned as the Wolves head coach after three seasons, according to a Dothan city press release from athletic director Jessica Noble. Fleming, who was head coach at Northview prior to being named Dothan’s coach, resigns after a three-year 36-39 record, including a 12-18 record this past season.
“The Dothan High athletic department has accepted Coach Janasky Fleming’s resignation from varsity boys basketball head coaching duties today,” Noble said in the release. “Coach Fleming has served as a head basketball coach within Dothan City Schools for 19 years. The Dothan High athletic department is grateful for the contributions Coach Fleming has made to both our boys and girls basketball programs at Northview and the new Dothan High School. Coach Fleming will remain as a teacher.”
Fleming was grateful for the opportunity to coach in the Dothan City school system, one he has been a part of as a student and coach for 38 years of his life.
“I am thankful for my time at Dothan city schools,” Fleming said. “Most of all, I am thankful for my family – (wife) Tamika, (children) Jalen and Jalia – for what all they have done. When you are doing stuff like this, your family is in it too. So I appreciate all they have done with me.”
Fleming, though, didn’t rule out a return to coaching.
“I have been doing it a long time, but I still have a competitive drive for it,” Fleming said. “I feel at this point and time in my career I can find some other better competitive things that will allow me to keep going while I have some drive left in me.”
The Wolves, as indicated by their 12-18 record, had a rough year this past season, but Fleming said circumstances hurt his team.
“We played one game our whole year with our whole team,” Fleming said. “Just one game and we had arguably the toughest schedule in the state – and that was by design. I never tried to duck competition. No one was bringing Huffman, Smiths Station, Central of Phenix City, Auburn and Midfield (on their schedule). We played the best we could play.”
While he might not have been as successful on the court, Fleming took pride in helping his players to college.
“Over 120 of my players have college degrees,” Fleming said, referring to both his girls and boys teams. “Outside of coaching my own kids, that is the biggest drive I have.”
Fleming guided the Wolves to a 14-7 record and a sub-region appearance when Dothan was in Class 6A, but the program dropped to 10-14 in its first year in Class 7A before this season's 12-18 mark.
A Dothan native and Dothan High graduate, Fleming has been an employee of the Dothan city school system since 1996, including the last 19 years as a head basketball coach, first as Northview girls coach then Northview boys coach and finally Dothan Wolves coach. He has a career varsity record of 238-286.
After coaching defensive backs at Enterprise under legendary head coach Bill Bacon in 1995-96 and coaching the junior varsity basketball team, Fleming was hired at Northview as wide receivers coach and 9th grade boys basketball coach. Two years later, he was elevated to JV boys basketball coach.
Following a two-year tenure at Carver Middle School, he returned to Northview as junior varsity boys coach before taking over the girls basketball program in 2003-04. He became the Cougars’ boys head coach in 2009-10, replacing longtime coach Floyd Griffin.
Fleming guided a struggling girls team that didn’t win a game the year before his hire and gradually built the program, eventually leading two winning seasons – 17-11 and 18-13 in 2006-07 and 2007-08 with two sub-regional appearances. Overall, he had a 58-103 record as girls coach.
In his 10 years with the Cougar boys, he had five winning seasons with three regional postseason appearances and a 144-144 record. His best team was in 2015-16 when NHS went 22-11 and reached the regional tournament.
A lifelong resident of Dothan, Fleming attended Northview as a ninth grader before moving to Dothan High, where he played football, basketball, baseball and track and field.
After graduating in 1990, he attended college at Wingate (N.C.) and Florida A&M before walking-on and playing wide receiver at Troy University in 1992-93.