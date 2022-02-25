Fleming resigns as Dothan Wolves boys basketball coach

Fleming, though, didn’t rule out a return to coaching.

“I have been doing it a long time, but I still have a competitive drive for it,” Fleming said. “I feel at this point and time in my career I can find some other better competitive things that will allow me to keep going while I have some drive left in me.”

The Wolves, as indicated by their 12-18 record, had a rough year this past season, but Fleming said circumstances hurt his team.

“We played one game our whole year with our whole team,” Fleming said. “Just one game and we had arguably the toughest schedule in the state – and that was by design. I never tried to duck competition. No one was bringing Huffman, Smiths Station, Central of Phenix City, Auburn and Midfield (on their schedule). We played the best we could play.”

While he might not have been as successful on the court, Fleming took pride in helping his players to college.

“Over 120 of my players have college degrees,” Fleming said, referring to both his girls and boys teams. “Outside of coaching my own kids, that is the biggest drive I have.”