It will be top-three showdown in Enterprise and a top-six meeting in Dothan Friday night following the release of the Alabama Sports Writers Association state rankings.

The top-three showdown features No. 2 Central of Phenix City facing No. 3 Enterprise at Wildcat Stadium at Bill Bacon Field. The Wildcats moved up two spots this week to third after beating Auburn last week.

It’s the first top-three battle for Enterprise since the 1985 season opener when the third-ranked Wildcats beat No. 1 Prattville at the ’Cats old home facility of Bates Memorial Stadium, aka “The Hole.” It’s the first such game at Wildcat Stadium, which became the EHS home in 2010.

Meanwhile in Dothan, the fifth-ranked Auburn Tigers come to Rip Hewes Stadium to face the No. 6 ranked Dothan Wolves. It’s only the second top 10 game in Wolves’ five-year history. Ironically, the first was last year in Auburn when DHS was No. 8 and Auburn No. 3.

Other Dothan Eagle coverage teams ranked this week are Charles Henderson (No. 4, Class 5A), Houston Academy (No. 6, Class 3A), Goshen (No. 7, 2A), Ariton (No. 10, 2A) and Elba (No. 2, Class 1A).

Three other teams received at least one vote, but didn’t crack the top 10. Those teams are Rehobeth in Class 5A, Pike County in Class 3A and Cottonwood in Class 2A.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 176

3. Enterprise; 2-0; 156

4. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 130

5. Auburn; 1-1; 110

6. Dothan; 2-0; 90

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 66

8. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 63

9. Foley; 2-0; 42

10. Hoover; 0-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 14, Spain Park (2-0) 8, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Opelika (1-1) 2, Baker (2-0) 1, Fairhope (1-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 2-0; 237

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 181

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 152

4. Parker; 2-0; 142

5. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 121

6. Hartselle; 1-1; 87

7. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 76

8. Theodore; 1-1; 47

9. Pelham; 2-0; 43

10. St. Paul’s; 2-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 12, Oxford (2-0) 6, Fort Payne (1-1) 5, Helena (2-0) 5, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 4, Athens (2-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (1-1) 3, Gadsden City (1-1) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (9); 1-0; 198

2. Ramsay (8); 1-1; 181

3. Faith-Mobile (2); 2-0; 165

4. Charles Henderson; 0-1; 134

5. Moody; 2-0; 113

6. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 91

7. Beauregard; 2-0; 87

8. Gulf Shores (1); 2-0; 77

9. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 35

10. Leeds; 1-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Demopolis (1-1) 9, Headland (2-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Fairview (2-0) 4, Rehobeth (1-0) 1, Vigor (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Andalusia (17); 2-0; 231

2. Cherokee Co. (1); 2-0; 172

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 161

4. Jackson (1); 1-0; 146

5. Jacksonville; 2-0; 114

6. Handley; 2-0; 100

7. West Morgan (1); 2-0; 75

8. Oneonta; 1-1; 36

9. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 34

10. Anniston; 1-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Bayside Academy (2-0) 13, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Dora (1-1) 9, West Blocton (2-0) 7, Randolph (0-2) 1, St. Michael (1-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (15); 2-0; 221

2. Mobile Christian; 2-0; 154

3. St. James (3); 1-1; 137

4. Madison Academy (2); 2-0; 133

5. Gordo; 1-1; 110

6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 100

7. Geraldine; 2-0; 80

8. Piedmont; 0-1; 73

9. Sylvania; 1-0; 70

10. Straughn; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Ohatchee (2-0) 10, Thomasville (1-0) 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 6, Pike Co. (0-1) 5, Trinity (2-0) 5, W.S. Neal (2-0) 5, Southside-Selma (1-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 2, Winfield (2-0) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. B.B. Comer (14); 2-0; 219

2. Highland Home (2); 2-0; 167

3. Pisgah (1); 1-0; 166

4. Fyffe (3); 0-1; 156

5. Reeltown; 1-0; 118

6. Vincent; 2-0; 95

7. Goshen; 2-0; 70

8. Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-1; 55

9. Luverne; 2-0; 33

10. Ariton; 0-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (1-0) 18, Aliceville (0-2) 6, Sulligent (2-0) 5, Central-Coosa (2-0) 2, Isabella (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 2, St. Luke’s (2-0) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 1, Cottonwood (1-0) 1, Falkville (2-0) 1, Lanett (1-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (19); 1-0; 237

2. Elba; 2-0; 171

3. Pickens Co. (1); 2-0; 159

4. Lynn; 1-0; 125

5. Brantley; 1-1; 87

6. Sweet Water; 1-1; 74

7. Millry; 1-1; 61

8. Florala; 1-0; 55

9. Meek; 1-1; 52

10. Spring Garden; 1-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (1-1) 28, Loachapoka (2-0) 26, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 14, Hackleburg (1-1) 7, Georgiana (1-1) 6, Keith (2-0) 3, Southern Choctaw (0-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (19); 3-0; 237

2. Lee-Scott; 2-0; 178

3. Lowndes Academy; 2-0; 139

4. Jackson Academy; 3-0; 132

5. Chambers Academy (1); 2-1; 114

6. Autauga Academy; 3-0; 84

7. Banks Academy; 2-0; 81

8. Clarke Prep; 2-1; 59

9. Southern Academy; 3-0; 53

10. Patrician; 1-2; 49

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (3-0) 14.